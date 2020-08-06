Save $450 on this Asus RTX 2070 gaming laptop

Gaming laptops are expensive at the best of times, especially if you want one with a decent graphics chip inside it and isn’t the size of a small vehicle. Happily, Newegg have chopped a massive $450 off Asus’ ROG Strix Hero III laptop today, taking this normally $2000 gaming machine down to a much more appealing $1550. That’s still a sizeable amount of cash, of course, but you do get an RTX 2070 graphics chip inside it, a Core i7 processor, a 144Hz display and a 512GB SSD.

That’s a pretty appetising set of specs, if I do say so myself. Sure, the processor may be one of Intel’s older Core i7-9750H CPUs instead of one of their newer 10th Gen chips, but it should still offer plenty of computing power for both games and desktop tasks alike, especially when it’s paired with 16GB of RAM clocked at a decent 2666MHz.

Really, though, the star of the show is that RTX 2070 graphics chip, which I should note is a full-fat RTX 2070, not its energy-efficient Max-Q variant. This should be more than enough to make full use of the ROG Strix Hero III’s 15.6in, 1920×1080 display and 144Hz refresh rate, and it also means you can take advantage of Nvidia’s current free games offer, which gets you the gold edition of Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege. Throw in a 512GB SSD and that’s a really good set of specs for the money.

That’s not the only good gaming laptop on offer at the moment, though. You can also get $50 off MSI’s GF65 Thin laptop with the promo code W3SCHYWAY22 at the moment, which may not sound as sexy as $450 off, but you still get a whole lot of laptop for its new price of $1049.

With this, you get the same Core i7-9750H processor and 512GB SSD as the Asus ROG Strix Hero III, but it drops the RAM to 8GB and the GPU to an RTX 2060. The 15.6in display also only has a 120Hz refresh rate as opposed to 144Hz, but either way, that’s still pretty good compared to other laptops around the $1000 mark. You can also save another $100 on top of that if you opt for the Core i5-9300H model instead, too, which is currently down to $949 with the same promo code.

As you may well have seen from our regularly updated hub for all the best budget gaming laptop deals for under £1000 / $1000, it’s pretty rare to get a laptop with an RTX 2060 chip for this kind of price, so both of them are well worth considering if you’re looking to get the most for your money. Personally, I’d be tempted by the cheaper Core i5 if you’re just going to be using it for gaming, but if you regularly use your laptop to work or edit photos and videos, then the extra processing power afforded by the Core i7 will likely serve you much better in the long run.