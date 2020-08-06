Serious Sam 4 sends its release date screaming into September

Call yourself Serious Sam 4, do ya? Well, you don’t seem so “serious” about this launching in August lark to me. Unfortunately, the next entry in Croteam’s run-and-gun-and-scream-and-explode ’em up won’t launch this month as planned, with the devs today announcing that Sam’s fourth shooting gallery has been delayed into late September. It takes time to pack 100,000 baddies onto one screen, after all.

Granted, for a game that was meant to ship in 2014, one more month doesn’t seem too bad.



As far as a series like Serious Sam even has a story, Serious Sam 4 acts as something of a prequel – pitting your man Sam Stone and his cigar-chewing buds against the alien/mutant/bombhead hordes for the very first time. The big thing this time around is the Legion System, which supposedly allows for up to 100,000 foes to flood the environment at any one time. Crikey, I hope Sam’s packing enough ammo for that.

It may be serious orders of magnitude bigger, then, but this is still a Serious Sam game at heart. Expect to spend plenty of time running backwards, blasting those hordes of foes with shotguns, bazookas, grenade-tossers and chainsaw-launchers. You’ll be able to gun your way through the campaign solo or with up to three pals. If you still can’t wait, there are some lovely, gore-soaked videos to peruse over on the Serious Sam landing page on Steam.

Serious Sam will now blast onto Steam on September 24th for £31/€40/$40.