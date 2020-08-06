Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts [Season 5] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

The Alto Collection is sliding onto the Epic Games Store for free next week

Craig Pearson

Contributor

6th August 2020 / 1:10PM

My phone is not a phone. I message on it, I poke things on it, and I take photos of my cat with it. Phoning people is the last thing I want to do with it. I also used to chase after llamas on my snowboard on it, but now I can do that on the PC as Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, two lovingly crafted endless runners, are now coming to the Epic Games Store as The Alto Collection, and they’ll be free for the first week.

The games are split over snowy mountains and sloping deserts, both excellent things to slide down. They get a lot out of the premise. After the llamas escape, you slide after them, doing basic tricks like backflips and dodging rocks, and adding advanced stuff like wall-rides and wingsuits. You can ride over the top of hot air balloons and glide with tornadoes to look extra cool if you like. It’s a mix of relaxing drifting and extreme sports.

More importantly, they’re both just staggeringly pretty. I know you’re not supposed to look directly at the sun, but I’d encourage you to stare at the trailer here with your eyes as wide open as you can manage. Don’t let those pixels go to waste.

And now I’ll attempt to craft the perfect press quote for their next trailer because that one really had a lot of them and I’m a bit jealous. Let me see. “Alto is looking like a 2GB download.” There, perfect.

The Alto Collection will be out on August 13th on the Epic Games Store, and it’ll be free until August 20th.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

What Fall Guys can teach us about the nature of humanity

Look without to look within

4

Best AR in Warzone [Season 5]: a guide to Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone

Is the Grau still the king of Assault Rifles in Season 5?

Best SMG in Warzone [Season 5]: a guide to SMGs in Call Of Duty: Warzone

How does the new ISO compare to the current top SMGs?

Best Sniper in Warzone [Season 5]: a guide to Sniper Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone

The champion Sniper Rifle of Season 5 revealed

Latest articles

What Fall Guys can teach us about the nature of humanity

Look without to look within

4

Best AR in Warzone [Season 5]: a guide to Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone

Is the Grau still the king of Assault Rifles in Season 5?

Best SMG in Warzone [Season 5]: a guide to SMGs in Call Of Duty: Warzone

How does the new ISO compare to the current top SMGs?

Best Sniper in Warzone [Season 5]: a guide to Sniper Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone

The champion Sniper Rifle of Season 5 revealed