Destiny 2's Solstice Of Heroes event kicks off next week, bringing some delightfully glowy armour

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

7th August 2020 / 1:27PM

If there’s one thing I miss about Destiny 2, it’s the armour. I’m a firm supporter of the whole “you can’t save the world if you don’t look good” thing. What I do not miss about this game, however, is how much you have to grind to look that good in the first place. Destiny 2’s Solstice Of Heroes event kicks off on August 11th, and the new armour sets are lush, but good god do they seem like a lot of work to get.

I know it wouldn’t be fun if the nice stuff was too easy to get your hands on, but like, a little bit easier wouldn’t hurt, you know?

The annual summer event is yet again filling the European Aerial Zone with all manner of Destiny baddies for you and your strike team to challenge. You’ll have to deal with waves of enemies, murder bosses, then go on the hunt for chests to unlock your rewards.

Armour-wise, you’ll be given a rare set to start out with, which you will then have to complete even more challenges to turn into a glowing majestic set. Here’s what you’ll have to do:

  • Complete a Nightfall Ordeal on the Master difficulty
  • Complete a Nightmare Hunt
  • Complete Pit of Heresy
  • Win seven Trials of Osiris matches (not on a single Passage)
  • Complete a Tier 5 Altar of Sorrow three times

It’s just… a lot. But, doing all that will give your armour a pretty white glow, which, admittedly, is quite lovely. However, to make it glow all funky colours (as above) you’ll have to buy a Universal Ornament set from the Eververse store. When you have that ornament equipped, your armour will glow the same colour as your elemental subclass, which is pretty cool. These can be equipped to any 2.0 armour, too, and aren’t limited to your Solstice stuff.

Another nice touch is that when Beyond Light comes out this November, those ornaments will have a nice dark blue glow to go with Destiny 2’s new Stasis subclass as well. Ah damn it, this is making me want to play it again.

The Destiny 2 Solstice Of Heroes event runs from Tuesday the 11th of August until the 8th of September, and you can find out more about it over on Bungie’s blog.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

