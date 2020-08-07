Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts [Season 5] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Have You Played... Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+?

Who knew Pac-Man could be tense?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

7th August 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+

Can you honestly say with a straight face that Pac-Man has seen the same success he once saw 40 years ago? He’s been rebooted an embarrassing number of times; I still have nightmares about his “Ghostly Adventures”. However, I’d argue that Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+ (or Pac-Man DX+ for short) was one of the two times that Bandai Namco were onto something great.

Pac-Man DX+ takes what worked in the classic 80s arcade classic, namely the pellet gorging and ghost dodging, and amps it up by having a yellow face feasting to some fist-pumping dance music. Pac-Man’s noisy guzzling will wake up sleeping ghosts who will begin chasing after him. The regular four ghosts will eventually appear and do a good job of getting in your way, but you can always use a bomb to yeet all the ghosts around you to the centre of the board.

While you’re being chased around by the spectral horde, it can be quite a tense time. Yet all Pac-Man can do is eat, and eat, and eat, until a power pellet appears. Suddenly the relentlessly pursuing ghosts become Pac-Man’s next meal and there’s no greater feeling than munching your way through a conga line of ghosts, as you shatter the high score.

Pac-Man DX+ has 14 boards, each with several different modes. It’s not a game you’ll be playing for especially long, but if you have a quick few minutes spare in your day and you’re looking for something exciting, then Pac-Man DX+ is still a thrilling and modern arcade experience.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Bugsnax reveals more bizarre sentient food action with new gameplay trailer

Braid: Anniversary Edition repaints the classic indie platformer

3

Despite stellar performance on our end, Horizon Zero Dawn's PC port has been nearly unplayable for others

False dawn?

4

Destiny 2's Solstice Of Heroes event kicks off next week, bringing some delightfully glowy armour

Latest articles

Bugsnax reveals more bizarre sentient food action with new gameplay trailer

Braid: Anniversary Edition repaints the classic indie platformer

3

Despite stellar performance on our end, Horizon Zero Dawn's PC port has been nearly unplayable for others

False dawn?

4

Destiny 2's Solstice Of Heroes event kicks off next week, bringing some delightfully glowy armour