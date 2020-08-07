Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts [Season 5] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Rocksteady's next game is probably Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League

Craig Pearson

Contributor

7th August 2020 / 3:47PM

For years, there have been rumours that the Batman: Arkham City developers Rocksteady Studios were working on a Suicide Squad game. We dispatched our own squads to check out those rumours, but each time they vanished forever. Turns out we needn’t have bothered with the one we sent out last week, because now the game has been confirmed in a tweet from the studio that shows a miserable looking Superman with a Suicide Squad target on his head. We’ll find out more on August 22.

That’s when DC’s Fandome is. The virtual convention will show off upcoming DC comics, movies (including a Suicide Squad reboot), and, apparently, games.

The image teasing Supes as a target fits in with earlier speculation. As Eurogamer pointed out in June, companies linked to Warner Bros. and Rocksteady had registered SuicideSquadGame.com and SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com domain names.

The latter is a strong contender for the game name, which is probably why we’re staring at the back of the head of the world’s blandest hero. He is a part of the Justice League. It’s either that or we’ve been thrown off the story by a cunningly played URL scam. I doubt it, though. I would put money on the game being called “Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League”.

Here’s the tweet. I’ve zoomed in, fiddled around with the colour settings, and even converted it to an mp3 file and listened to it, but there is nothing hidden in the file. They are not playing games with it.

We’ll find out more on August 22nd, when the whole event is streamed for free at the official website.

