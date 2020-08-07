RTX 2080 Super prices drop $50 this week thanks to this water-cooled Gigabyte deal

To help you find the best Graphics card deals around, I check graphics card prices every single week for both UK and US buyers. This week, prices have stayed pretty static in the grand scheme of things, but there was one graphics card deal in particular that caught my eye: this water-cooled RTX 2080 Super from Gigabyte, which is down to $690. That’s a drop of $50 compared to the cheapest card I was able to find last week, and it comes with its own cooling block built in as well. With RTX 2080 Ti prices sky-rocketing due to low stock levels, this is a decent buy for those after a high-end GPU at the moment.

You’ll have to apply for a $30 rebate to get the card at its deal price of $690, but this is by far the cheapest RTX 2080 Super I’ve seen in quite some time. Plus, Nvidia’s current free games bundle means you also get the gold edition of Rainbow Six Siege with it as well, which is a nice bonus.

Indeed, it’s probably your best bet if you’re after a high-end graphics card at the moment. The vanilla RTX 2080 has been a bad deal for months now due to extremely low stock levels, and even the RTX 2070 Super continues to be a ‘Do Not Buy’ as far as I’m concerned, as prices are still much higher than normal. The cheapest RTX 2070 Super I can find at the moment is £470 in the UK and $500 in the US, which is pretty much a hundred quid more than what you’ll pay for a regular RTX 2070 these days, the cheapest of which is £395 in the UK and $400 in the US.

To see how they all compare performance-wise, have a read of my RTX 2070 Super vs RTX 2080 Super benchmark comparison.

As for the RTX 2080 Ti, prices for Nvidia’s best graphics card have shot up this week, adding several hundreds of pounds and dollars onto this already expensive £1000 / $1000+ GPU. Like, just don’t even think about it, trust me.

Of course, it’s also worth pointing out that Nvidia’s about to release their new set of RTX 3000 cards pretty soon, too, so if you can afford to wait a couple of months you’ll probably be much better off doing that than buying a new card right this second. The current rumour mill is whispering a September launch for the new Nvidia Ampere cards, which is just under a month away. It’s only hearsay right now, mind – Nvidia haven’t formally announced anything themselves just yet – but if you can hold off at least until next month before buying a new graphics card, you’ll probably thank yourself for it in the long run.