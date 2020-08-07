Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts [Season 5] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

7th August 2020

Roman thinks you’re ready for Rithmetic Foxers. Below are three equations disguised as picture sequences. Each pic represents a number (For example a photo of The Flying Scotsman might signify 4472, 462, or 3). It’s your job to identify the mathematical operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication or division) indicated by the lettered squares. The BIDMAS rule applies. If a solution involves brackets or indices, Roman will mention it.

 

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s wordchain:

1. GAZPACHO (Kerans)
2. HOOPLA (phlebas)
3. PLATTE (phlebas)
4. TERRAFIRE (Bakuraptor)
5. IRETON (Gothnak)
6. TONGAN (GrouchoMerckx)
7. ANNEXATION (GrouchoMerckx)
8. ONIONSKIN (GrouchoMerckx)
9. KINSHASA (GrouchoMerckx)
10. SANDRINGHAM (GrouchoMerckx)
11. HAMUNAPTRA (a_monk)
12. RAPUNZEL (Bakuraptor)
13. ELY (Gothnak)
14. LYSANDER (Gothnak)
15. DERNA (Gothnak)
16. NARVA (AbyssUK)
17. VAGABOND (AbyssUK)
18. ONDINE (Gothnak)
19. NECROMANCER (Bakuraptor)
20. CERBERUS (phlebas)
21. RUSTICATION (GrouchoMerckx)
22. IONOSPHERE (GrouchoMerckx)
23. REVENGE (Gothnak, Bakuraptor)
24. GERTIE (GrouchoMerckx)

