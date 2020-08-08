Doom Eternal's first DLC is bringing bloodshed to The Ancient Gods

What’s a bit of deicide, anyway? Announced as part of QuakeCon At Home’s opening ceremony, Doom Eternal‘s first campaign expansion is The Ancient Gods: Part 1. Doomguy’s first real post-release outing wants to ask if all that supernatural murder was worth the trouble it caused in the heavens. It’s Doom, so I reckon the answer is yes – and any follow-up concerns should be easily rectified with a fistful of lead and a few pints of chainsaw fuel.

From rusted out rigs to the gates of Heaven, it’s a fair bet The Ancient Gods’ new locations are in for a bright red paint job by the time we’re through with them.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



To skirt spoiler territory for a moment – The Ancient Gods takes place after Eternal’s campaign, following the Slayer’s bloody charge through (basically) heaven, hell, and everywhere in between. Yes, the Earth was saved, but brutalising the cosmic pantheon seems to have ruffled a few feathers in the stars.

“Your rampage of destruction saved humanity from extinction, but it came at a cost,” explained creative director Hugo Martin during the teaser’s debut at QuakeCon’s opening last night. “Now there’s an imbalance of power in the heavens, and the true ruler of the Doom universe must rise to set things right. It’s all very cool, very comic-book.”

Doom Eternal seems to have a garnered a bit of a Marmite quality since launching earlier this year. Our Matt adored its gruesome interdimensional trek in his Doom Eternal review, but I’ve seen a fair bit of griping on the sequel’s overburdened mythology, fiddly resource-juggling and stubborn Marauders. If you’re simply keen on finding more battlegrounds to paint in blood, though, I reckon The Ancient Gods will be a grand old romp.

We’ll get a better look at the Slayer’s quest to kill and dethrone the old deities when The Ancient Gods: Part One debuts its full trailer at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live show on August 27th.