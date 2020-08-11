Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts [Season 5] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Halo Infinite has been delayed into 2021

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

11th August 2020 / 8:35PM

Halo Infinite is a Series X launch title no more. Following a seemingly shaky transition to working from home, developers 343 Industries have cited Covid-19 woes (and the extra time and polish needed following last month’s somewhat shaky showcase) in their decision to postpone Johnny Halo and the war gorillas’ trip to the great big hula-hoop in the sky ’til next year.

343’s studio head Chris Lee made the announcement via Twitter earlier today, explaining that the planned 2020 launch “is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game.”

I quite enjoyed last month’s Halo Infinite gameplay reveal, but it’s safe to say there’s been a bit of a fuss over the game’s visual fidelity and open world-ness in the weeks since. While much of this delay is down to our old friend Covid-19, the statement admits that it’ll use the extra time to finish the “critical work necessary” to bring the game up to the “quality we know our fans expect”.

Instead, Halo Infinite will now launch on Steam and the Windows Store sometime next year, missing its intended spot as an Xbox Series X launch title this November. While Infinite’s multiplayer has been split off into a free-to-play package, it’s likely next-gen Halo deathmatches are likewise pushed back into 2021.

Until then, why not gawk at the works of Halo Infinite’s art director, or join our man Nate in paying homage to Infinite’s tragic crisis gorillas?

Natalie Clayton

