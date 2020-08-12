Ebay's latest code has knocked up to £60 off loads of Nvidia RTX cards

Yesterday, I highlighted some great SSD deals going on over at Ebay UK at the moment, but there are also some rather excellent graphics card deals happening as well. Chief among them is a GTX 1660 Super for just £183, which is by far the cheapest price I’ve ever seen for this 1080p-oriented GPU, and £60 off various RTX 2070 Supers. If you’re looking for a GPU bargain before Nvidia announce their next-gen RTX 3000 cards at the end of the month, now’s the time to do it.

To get your graphics card of choice at its deal price, all you need to do is enter the promo code PACKUP15 at checkout (the same code as the SSDs). This takes up to 15% off your purchase from participating retailers (which in our case is Box Deals), although you can only claim a maximum of £60 off any one item – hence why the RTX 2070 Supers max out at £60 off. Still, £60 off a graphics card of this calibre is nothing to sniff at, and the code is valid until August 14th, too, so there’s still a bit of wiggle room if you need more time to decide.

In short, all of these deals are pretty fantastic compared to the other graphics card deals I’ve found over recent months, and are definitely worth considering if you’ve been waiting to pick up a bargain before the new Nvidia Ampere cards land next month. Indeed, at £183, the GTX 1660 Super is currently almost £10 less than the cheapest vanilla GTX 1660 I’ve been able to find in my regularly updated Graphics card deals hub in recent months, and the two RTX 2060s are also a good £25-odd cheaper than usual, too.

The £331 RTX 2070 is another great buy, too, especially as that’s currently the same price as the RTX 2060 Super I’ve listed. Previously, the cheapest RTX 2070 I’ve been able to find has cost £395, which is a pretty great reduction on this very capable 1440p graphics card.

The same goes for the two RTX 2070 Supers as well. Despite being the card I currently recommend in my best graphics card list for flawless 1440p gaming, it hasn’t been a good buy for months due to massively inflated prices. Indeed, it was hovering around the £500 for ages during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, and has only recently dropped closer to £470. As a result, being able to pick one up for just over £400 right now is an absolute steal.

I should, of course, point out that new Nvidia graphics cards are likely to be just around the corner, as Nvidia has confirmed they’ll be holding a ‘special GeForce event’ on September 1st. This is likely to be when they finally unveil their next-gen RTX 3000 cards, which will have better ray tracing capabilities and faster performance than their 20-series predecessors. They will, naturally, be full-price graphics cards whenever they end up launching, and will likely be a lot more expensive than the RTX 20 prices listed above. By all means hang on if you’d rather have the latest and greatest graphics card inside your PC, but for those of you with an eye for a good bargain, these are well worth snapping up.

The GTX 1660 Super, for instance, isn’t likely to get a next-gen replacement for quite some time, given it only came out earlier this year, and it’s still more than capable of delivering well in excess of 60fps on High settings at 1920×1080 in pretty much all of today’s top games. It’s a much better buy than its other 1660 siblings, and you can see why in my GTX 1660 vs GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1660 Super vs GTX 1660 Ti benchmark comparisons.

The RTX 2060 is also still a fantastic card for flawless 1080p gaming on max settings right now, and it remains perfectly capable of hitting a steady 60fps in today’s top games on High settings at 1440p, too. It’s pretty much neck and neck with AMD’s Radeon RX 5600 XT and RX 5700 cards when it comes to performance, too, and should stand you in good stead for years to come.

The RTX 2070, meanwhile, continues to be a fantastic graphics card for even silkier 1440p gaming, and lets you push up to max settings a lot more often than the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super. Its Super-fied sibling is a bit more capable when it comes to doing 4K, but even then you’re only looking at Medium settings in the vast majority of big titles.

Either way, you won’t be wanting for raw performance with any of these cards for quite some time. The only thing you may want to stop and think about is whether you’re overly fussed about getting the best ray tracing experience from your new GPU. While it’s hard to say right now just how much better the RTX 3000 cards are going to be at this, they’ll no doubt bring some sort of improvements to the whole fancy shadows and reflections tech, and will likely take less of a performance hit compared to their 20-series siblings. If you couldn’t give two figs about ray tracing, though, then go forth and take your pick. I doubt we’ll see prices much lower than this for quite some time.