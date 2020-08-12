Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadouts [Season 5] Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.1

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Fall Guys is adding a new final round level today

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

12th August 2020 / 11:11AM

I was today years old when I learned that Mediatonic’s bean-based battle royale, Fall Guys, has more than one final level. I’ve played the game a bunch, and yet I’ve only ever played the one where you have to jump for that dang crown! Perhaps my luck will change with today’s update though, because the game is getting a new level for the final beans to compete in. It’s called Jump Showdown, and if you played in the beta you’ll likely recognise it.

So, Jump Showdown is pretty much the same thing as Jump Club – you’re plonked onto a platform with two spinning arms you need to jump or duck over so you don’t get knocked off. The difference with Showdown, however, is that the floor of the platform you’re on will gradually start to break away.

I feel like you could get extremely unlucky here if you happen to get stranded on a bit of platform that has decided your time is up. But then again, the same could be said for a lot of Fall Guys levels.

The patch notes for today’s update are in the Twitter thread. There’s nothing too exciting, just a lot of bug fixes that will hopefully make the game a bit smoother after its explosive launch.

Elsewhere in the land of Fall Guys the devs have been cracking down on those pesky cheaters.

“It’s now no longer necessary to report individual cheaters, since we’ve been tuning our detection criteria we’ve noticed a large drop in cheaters,” they tweeted.

Why you would want to cheat in a silly lighthearted game like this is beyond me, so it’s good to hear they’re getting dealt with.

If you need a bit of help securing a win (you know, the not cheaty way), we have a Fall Guys guide with tips on how to beat all the current levels (Jump Showdown isn’t in there just yet, you’re on your own with that for now).

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fall Guys tips: how to win all 24 games in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Why do we fall?

1

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

The Fall Guys devs are discussing a level editor, but warn it's a "huge undertaking"

Everyone loves Fall Guys, so here are some amazing falls, guys

2

Latest articles

Warzone landing guide: the fastest way to land in Call Of Duty: Warzone

Apparently your legs are made of vibranium in this game

Warzone weapon stats [Season 5]: recoil patterns, damage profiles, range dropoff values, and more

In-depth stats on the new AN-94 and ISO!

Best AR in Warzone [Season 5]: a guide to Assault Rifles in Call Of Duty: Warzone

Is the Grau still the king of Assault Rifles in Season 5?

Best LMG in Warzone [Season 5]: a guide to LMGs in Call Of Duty: Warzone

Which LMG is the post-patch king of Warzone?