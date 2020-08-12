Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Forza Horizon 3 is being pulled from sale in September, so it's cheap until then

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

12th August 2020 / 5:23PM

Microsoft have announced plans to stop selling Forza Horizon 3 on September 27th, though the game will still be playable and multiplayer will remain online. If Horizon 4 got you into the open-world racing series and you fancy scenery sunnier than old Blighty (lord knows the English are griping about temperatures right now), you might fancy a trip to Virtuaustralia? Microsoft have cut the price of all editions drastically ahead of that ominous-sounding “end of life” date, so it might be worth a look. It’s only £7.

2016’s game was the first Forza Horizon to come to PC. Once again, it spread a big racing festival across an open world, in this case a condensed chunk of mock-Australia. It’s Forza Horizon, y’know, except without a battle royale mode because 2016 was a long time ago. Long enough that Microsoft are looking to put the game into assisted living.

Yesterday the devs announced Forza Horizon 3 will soon reach “End of Life” status, which sounds ominous but mostly means they’re hiding it away from the world so no one new comes into its life and those who are there will slowly leave. Alright, yeah, it is ominous.

“When a game reaches ‘End of Life’, that means it and its DLC will no longer be available for purchase in the Microsoft Store,” they explain. “However, features like multiplayer and online services will still be accessible for those that own the game.”

To tempt people into Horizon 3’s life before then, the game’s on sale with big discounts. The Standard Edition is £6.59/$9.89. The Ultimate Edition, which includes great gobs of DLC, is £17.99/$20.99.

Microsoft recently announced a “reimagining” of Forza Motorsport for the next console generation, though it’s not clear what that means. They said they are “taking what has made Forza Motorsport great over the past 15 years and pairing it with new game concepts and new technologies,” which is pleasingly bombastic.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

