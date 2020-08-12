Save $300 on this GTX 1660 Ti-powered Asus ROG gaming laptop

There have been some great deals on Asus’ ROG Strix gaming laptops in the US recently, and today is no exception. For the second time in as many weeks, the Core i5, GTX 1660 Ti-powered Asus ROG Strix G GL531 is back down to $999 at the moment, giving you a saving of $300 off its normal price.

This 15.6in laptop is a great choice for those after an entry-level gaming laptop. Its 15.6in 1920×1080 IPS display has a lovely high refresh rate of 120Hz, and its internal components comprise of an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip and a 512GB SSD, which is a pretty decent package compared to some of the other sub-$1000 laptops around in our best budget gaming laptop deals round-up. It also has an RGB backlit keyboard, as well as an RGB light bar running round the lower edge of the laptop for that extra flash of colour.

I should also point that, while it’s not technically on sale at time of writing, Newegg also have the very tempting Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptop for $100 less right now, too, which has a very similar spec to the GL531. The A15 has an AMD CPU instead of an Intel one, but its Ryzen 5 4600H chip should still provide plenty of processing power when combined with its 8GB of RAM and identical GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip, and you still get a 512GB SSD as well. In fact, its display is mildly better from a specs point of view, as you get a 144Hz refresh rate instead of a 120Hz one. It also comes with a free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC, too.

While I haven’t tested either of these Asus laptops myself, other GTX 1660 Ti laptops I’ve reviewed in the past such as Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G have been able to manage a smooth 60fps experience on Medium to High settings in today’s big blockbusters, which is pretty much what I’d expect for laptops in this kind of price range.

If that doesn’t sound quite good enough for you, though, then you may also be pleased to hear that Newegg have shaved a massive $1000 off the RTX 2080-powered Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 at the moment, taking this normally $3000 laptop down to $2000. Naturally, you get a lot more for your money at this end of the price spectrum, and its RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics chip should be able to make much better use of the laptop’s 144Hz refresh rate even on higher graphics settings.

You also get 16GB of RAM instead of 8GB and a more advanced processor. It’s a bit of a shame it’s only one of Intel’s 8th gen Core i7-8750H chips admittedly, rather than one of their slightly newer 9th Gen CPUs, but you should still get a decent amount of processing power here to keep up with the latest games. Alas, you still only get a 512GB SSD with the Zephyrus S, but it is considerably lighter and thinner than a lot of other high-powered gaming laptops, weighing just over 2kg / 4.6lbs and measuring 15mm / 0.6in thick.

Indeed, I reviewed the RTX 2070 model back in April last year and had plenty of nice things to say about it. The only major flaw it had was its high price, which was also $2000 at the time I tested it. Here, though, you’re getting a much more powerful graphics chip for the same money, making it better value overall.