Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

The Steam Game Festival is returning in October with more demos

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

12th August 2020 / 5:29PM

Valve plan to hold another Steam Game Festival this autumn, running from October 7th to the 13th, and I’m a bit afraid of it. A Steam Game Festival, you see, is a short period of time where Steam releases a whole bunch of demos for upcoming games. But during the summer festival Steam released an unholy number, giving us 900 to try and get through.

The very first Steam Game Festival took place last December, running alongside The Game Awards with 13 demos for players to get their hands on. The next one came in spring, and only gave us like, 40 demos. If they’re trying to beat that summer number for the autumn event, I fear we may be faced with thousands of the damn things. Pray for us.

News of the upcoming autumn festival comes from good old Geoff Keighley, who revealed on Twitter that Valve would be hosting yet another Game Fest. There’s not much detail at the minute on what games we can expect demos for, or indeed how many demos they’ll be thrusting upon us.

It was actually quite cool that there were so many demos at the summer fest, though longer than a week to play them might’ve been nice. We went for the old divide and conquer approach here at RPS, with our brave staffers each tackling their own genre. In the end, we managed to write up a bunch of lists of the best demos from the Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition.

And we’d do it again.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Kafka-inspired bug platformer Metamorphosis is out now

The Sims 4 will fix dark skin tones and add new ones this year

How evil can you actually be in The Outer Worlds? Find out here, live!

Bad to the bone

Grounded will be getting bees and mosquitoes

3

Latest articles

Kafka-inspired bug platformer Metamorphosis is out now

The Sims 4 will fix dark skin tones and add new ones this year

How evil can you actually be in The Outer Worlds? Find out here, live!

Bad to the bone

Grounded will be getting bees and mosquitoes

3