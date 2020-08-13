Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Adorable dino tycoon Parkasaurus has left early access

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

13th August 2020 / 8:45PM

One day, someone is going to build a genetically-engineered dinosaur theme park that doesn’t turn its guests into lunch. Parkasaurus may not quite escape from the murder, but I reckon it’s easier to be eaten by a T-Rex when it’s wearing a funny hat. Emerging from the labs of early access, Washbear’s colourful dino tycoon opened the gates to a full release today, with 20% off tickets for early visitors.

Parkasaurus, unfortunately, does not follow the rampant escapades of a ten-story jacket. Be well gid though, wouldn’t it?

Assuming the name didn’t give it away, Parkasaurus pits you in the chair of Jurassic Park’s John Hammond, overseeing your own prehistoric theme park. Only, Parkasaurus is a whole lot more colourful than Spielberg’s monster island, a Goldbloom-free resort that’s as much about decorating your dinosaurs as it is ensuring they don’t hop a fence and start munching on your visitors.

Our former Premature Evaluation lad Fraser Brown took a tour ’round Parkasaurus back when it entered early access, finding a “kaleidoscopic playground waiting to be filled with colourful, googly-eyed dino friends and their large wardrobe of headgear”. He reckoned it was promising both as a sandbox and management sim. Hopefully, the two years since have tidied up some of the messier parts of both.

Coming out of early access adds a proper globe-trotting campaign to Parkasaurus, variable difficulty modes, challenge times for all campaign levels, and some “major” visual and optimisation enhancements. More importantly, there are six new dinosaurs to fence in – or, uh, conveniently leave the gates to their enclosures unlocked.

Parkasaurus is out now on Steam for 20% off, putting the admission fee at £15.19/€16.79/$19.99.

