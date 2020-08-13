Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
9

Fortnite's V-Bucks are now permanently a bit cheaper

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

13th August 2020 / 7:59PM

Fortnite‘s V-Bucks may have dropped 20% against the dollar, but economists need not fret. Unlike the real world, Epic’s murder island isn’t suffering an economic downturn. Instead, the blockbuster battle royale has decided to permanently drop the cost of acquiring its virtual currency to spite tech giants Apple and Google, in an app store feud that’s quietly benefiting those of us who prefer to parachute into Fortnite on PC.

Business being business, this generous Fortnite Mega Drop didn’t come out of thin air. Rather, Fortnite’s funbux are going down in price to spite mobile platform-holders Apple and Google. See, Epic have added their own “Epic Pay” system for purchasing V-Bucks on mobile, and as shown below, the purchase screen conveniently boasts how much cheaper this’ll be compared to purchasing through the App Store or Google Play.

Handily, that 20% discount extends to those of us who’d rather play Fortnite on desktop or console. But beyond giving us money off, it also adds to the pressure against mobile folks choosing to pay via their storefront. What kind of fool would choose to charge themselves more for the same amount of Fortnite funbux, anyway?

Basically, Epic are throwing shade at the 30% fee applied to transactions on those stores. It’s the same tune Sweeney’s been singing since the run-up to launching the Epic Games Store, itself launched largely as a challenge against Steam’s 30% revenue cut.

If you’re unfortunate enough to have just shelled out before the discount, Epic are offering a “V-Bucks Bonus” to anyone who spent money on Fortnite in the last 30 days. All active players will also be gifted the Shooting Starstaff Pickaxe, regardless of whether they’ve paid up or not.

The good news is, these new V-Buck prices are permanent. Of course, It’s entirely possible that Epic could eventually ramp up the fake currency cost of cosmetics. Let’s hope they don’t, eh?

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Fortnite

All noise, no signal

50

Games like Minecraft - 16 best games like Minecraft from the past ten years

A plethora of games to scratch that same Minecraft itch

Games like Fortnite - the best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - Fortbyte 59 Pizza Pit, Fortbyte 58 Trombone Snobby Shores

Latest articles

4A Games acquisition hints at a multiplayer future for Metro

Adorable dino tycoon Parkasaurus has left early access

CPU deals of the week - 13th August 2020

Dying Light's skeleton-smashing Hellraid DLC is out now