Podcast episode 105: the Romans in video games special

When in Reme, do as the Remans do

Ave, citizens! Rome wasn’t build in a day, but this podcast was built in a few hours, so you tell me which is better? This week, we’re doing a Romans special. We talk about the games Romans appear in, the way they’re portrayed, and the difference between Romans on console vs on PC. Also we talk a lot about the Pope, and ask the important question: what does a wolf’s milk taste like?



Links

We talked about a lot of Roman games, but mostly Caesar 3, which we haven’t written about much unfortunately (although we have mentioned Zeus: Master Of Olympus and Pharaoh before).

We also mentioned strategy games, notably the confusingly named Rome: Total War and Total War: Rome II.

Honorable mentions go to the way Romans appear in Assassin’s Creed Oranges, and also the Xbox One launch game with the worst name ever Ryse: Son Of Rome. Matthew is correct: you do cutscene Boudica’s war elephant to death!

Matthew tried to find other Roman games and accidentally got this furry visual novel mystery called Roman’s Christmas.

Ghoastus challenged us to sort Roman game fact from fiction in the Cavern of Lies. Most of his games turned out to be untrue, but there were a few real ones in there, including Gladiator Begins and Catechumen.

To make up for being right about Ryse: Son Of Rome’s war elephant, I can confirm that Matthew has been calling Matryoshka dolls the wrong thing his entire life.

Recommendations this week are mixed! I recommend the article ‘How Capicola Became Gabagool: The Italian New Jersey Accent, Explained‘, Nate throws in rainbow slate as the next part of your RPS fish tank subscription service, as well as the book Sixteen Ways To Defend A Walled City rel=”sponsored” by K.J Parker. Matthew delivers a very compelling recommendation for 2010’s Spartacus TV series, the first series of which is called Blood And Sand. He describes it as incredibly violent, with constant full frontal nudity.