Tony Hawk remaster renames "mute grab" trick out of respect for its creator

Looks like graphics aren’t the only thing being updated in the upcoming remaster of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. One of the game’s famous tricks, the “mute grab”, will be getting a name change to better represent the person that came up with it.

The trick was first performed by a deaf skater named Chris Weddle in 1981, who, at the time, was referred to by some as the “quiet, mute guy”. But deaf and mute and two very different things, so to better honour his legacy, it’ll now be known as the “Weddle grab”.

Tony Hawk himself took to Instagram to explain the story, touching on the importance of deaf representation in games and skating.

Seems like a good dude, that Tony Hawk.

You’ll be able to have a go at the newly renamed Weddle grab in the upcoming demo for the Pro Skater 1 + 2 remasters if you’ve pre-ordered the game or (and this is one of the weirder things I’ll write today) if you’re one of the first 2000 people to buy a special burrito from Chipotle.

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 remaster are releasing as one game on September 4th on the Epic Games Store for PC. It’ll be on Xbox One and PS4, too. Take a look at the game’s website for more info.



