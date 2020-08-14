Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
8

Escape From Tarkov players want clearer rules about item sharing

Lauren Morton

Contributor

14th August 2020 / 5:58PM

Escaping Tarkov is difficult enough, I gather, when you’re fighting against NPCs and other players who’re better geared than you without also competing at a meta level against being mistaken for cheating. That’s just what some Escape From Tarkov players believe is happening to them, getting banned for breaking rules that haven’t been clearly communicated. Players are asking Battlestate Games to lay out the real rules for sharing items with friends.

As online games so often do, Tarkov appears to be waging a war against cheaters. A few months ago, Battlestate posted on Tarkov’s Reddit community attempting to outline their solutions for banning cheaters and those trading in-game items for real-world money—referred to as RMT for real money trading. They followed up in July with a Twitter post warning players against “constant distribution of items in raids to other players.” They say that this behavior would be regarded as boosting—inflating the capabilities of a lower level player with advanced gear—which they say Tarkov prohibits.

Tarkov’s License Agreement does prohibit both “collection of game money, items, materials, resources, etc. for sale outside the Game” and “provision of game services, such as raising the level, in exchange for payment outside the Game.” Both mention the exchange of real world money but don’t specifically prohibit players gifting items to one another as friends.

The line between the bannable offense of boosting and lending a hand to a friend seems unclear to a lot of Tarkov players. “VSS Vintorez” is one of them, posting about how they wanted to gift items to a teammate but were afraid of getting banned for legitimate behavior. “There is no clear line on what amount of items tips the scale from ‘sharing’ to ‘boosting’,” they say.

Other players are asking one another for clarity on how much “sharing the wealth” is too much and the responses are mostly just guesses at best. They’re just a few of the many players asking similar questions about what constitutes boosting in Battlestate’s eyes. The concerns over being banned aren’t just abstract, either. Multiple players say they’ve been banned for trading items between friends. The one thing that’s clear is that nobody is clear on the rules.

Battlestate has set out a goal to get rid of real money traders and cheaters but they’ve been less clear on how legitimate players can avoid being mistaken for them. Players are looking for more clearly-defined line between helping friends and boosting so they can go back to being shot down by other players instead of the game itself.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Escape From Tarkov's next map is off to the big city

7

A big Escape From Tarkov update just wiped your characters, soz

16

No, Escape From Tarkov won't add female playable characters

178

Escape From Tarkov's v0.8 trailer teases harrowing close-quarters combat

27

Latest articles

Pony Island developer's horror deck-builder Inscryption plays a new trailer

1

A whole 7.5 million people claimed A Total War Saga: Troy for free yesterday

13

The 5 most fun decks in Hearthstone's Scholomance Academy expansion

♪ Do-dee-do-dee-doo, Instructor Fireheart ♪

Horizon Zero Dawn's first patch fixes some crashes

2