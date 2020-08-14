Get an AMD B550 motherboard on the cheap today with these great Ebay deals

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your PC recently, then today’s the last day you can use Ebay UK’s 15% off voucher to get up to £60 off a bunch of PC components. I’ve already highlighted some great graphics card deals and some top notch SSD bargains, but the other big thing going cheap today is a bunch of AMD’s new B550 and X570 motherboards – perfect if you’re after a new motherboard that will ensure future compatibility with AMD’s Zen 3-based Ryzen CPUs further down the line. There are plenty to choose from, too, so let’s get on down to those sweet, sweet mobo bargains.

In most cases, you’re looking at saving between £20-40 on their existing list price, which is pretty good going considering they only launched in the middle of June. All you need to do is apply the promo code PACKUP15 at checkout and you’ll get your motherboard for the prices listed below.

I’ll start with the micro-ATX motherboard deals, as these are the cheapest. These motherboards are ideal for smaller cases or budget builds where space is at a premium. You don’t get as many PCIe x16 slots for additional add-in cards as you do on full-sized ATX boards, but you still get plenty of USB ports, and two M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs.

If it’s a full-sized ATX B550 board you’re after, though, then you’ll need to shell out a bit more, but hey, a saving’s a saving, right?

Then again, you might in fact want to opt for a fancier X570 ATX board considering some of the deal prices below. These are better suited to AMD’s higher-end Ryzen 3000 processors such as the Ryzen 7 3700X and above, particularly if you’re a keen overclocker, but are still perfectly good fits for their Ryzen 5 CPUs as well. They come with more PCIe x16 lanes, more SATA ports, and are more likely to come with more (and faster) USB ports, too.

I should also point out that you can currently get an AMD motherboard and a Ryzen 5 3600 bundle with the same promo code at the moment, taking this CPU / mobo combo down to £234 instead of the listed £275. That’s a saving of £41, which is pretty decent compared to some of the motherboard-only deals listed above.

The only mild snag is that the motherboard in question is Asus’ ROG Strix B450-F Gaming motherboard, which is a fine motherboard in itself, but its B450 chipset isn’t automatically guaranteed future support for AMD’s upcoming Zen 3-based CPUs like the newer B550 chipset. It’s possible the board will get Zen 3 support at a later date via a BIOS update, but it’s not guaranteed. As a result, you may end up having to buy a whole new motherboard the next time you come to upgrade your CPU.

The other disadvantage of going with a B450 board instead of a B550 is that you only get PCIe Gen 4.0 support on the latter. While there’s not much to gain from PCIe Gen 4.0 right now, it will become an increasingly important standard going forward. Not only will it allow you to take advantage of faster PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, but you’ll also be able to get more out of PCIe 4.0 graphics cards, such as AMD’s existing RX 5000 family. It’s almost certainly what the Xbox Series X and PS5 will be based around (AMD being the ones behind all the console components as well), so will put you in better stead for other tech-based advancements down the line.

If you’re not fussed about any of that, though, then it’s still a pretty good deal if you’re looking to pick up a good bargain. Pair it with the equally deals-tastic MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT Mech OC that’s also down to £234 thanks to the promo code, and you’ll have the makings of a very fine new gaming PC indeed.

