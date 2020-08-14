Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

14th August 2020 / 1:00PM

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

 

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s rithmetic foxers:

131 * 77 – 10000 = 87 (Defoxing team: a_monk, phlebas, phuzz, ylla, Gothnak, unacom)

200 ? 5 ? 9 ? 37 = 1946 (Partially unsolved and, from the looks of it, completely insoluble. Roman is fired. Defoxing team: phlebas, Stugle, Gothnak, a_monk)

71 ? 5 ? 84 ? 10 ? 7 ? 20 = 43 (Partially unsolved. Defoxing team: phuzz, Stugle, ylla, NPE, Gothnak, phlebas )

