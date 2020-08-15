Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Morrowind-to-Skyrim overhaul Skywind returns with a new trailer

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

15th August 2020 / 5:00PM

Crikey, it’s been a hot minute since we last heard anything about Skywind, hasn’t it? Nevertheless, the colossal task of bringing all of Morrowind into Skyrim is still well underway, with the modders behind the project releasing our first look at the ambitious mod in over a year, by way of a spruced-up return to The Battle at Nchurdamz. Hope your arachnophobia doesn’t extend to mechanical spiders, readers.

Sure, it’s been over seven years since the team at The Elder Scrolls Renewal Project began work on their massive Morrowind overhaul. But that’s no reason to give up hope – after all, Black Mesa spent over twice that time in development and somehow, miraculously, came out this year.

Our 15-minute demo picks up in the bowels of a ship outside the city of Sadrith Mora. From there, we get a brief tour of Morrowind’s overworld – foggy and fungal as ever – before picking up a companion in the form of Larienna Macrina. The rest of the clip takes us into the bowels of a Nchurdamz, a Dwemer dungeon in the style of Skyrim’s own steam-powered deathtraps, before beating the crap out of a hideous minotaur chap named Hrelvesuu.

Here’s the part where I admit I haven’t played Morrowind, and thus can’t make an accurate comparison between the original Battle at Nchurdamz and its Skywind iteration. But it all comes across as very professional and well-built, with the team adding their own flourishes to the groundwork laid down by Bethesda 18 years ago – new writing, new puzzles, and a clean transition to Daedric ruins as the descent goes on.

Of course, Skywind is still nowhere near finished. Skywind team member Amos told Eurogamer that this video doesn’t constitute a release announcement, but rather a sign that “progress at the moment is more consistent than ever.”

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Skywind project may want your help even if you have no experience

15

Volcanic renovation abounds in Morrowind-to-Skyrim mod Skywind's new trailer

21

Skywind Video Shows Progress In Reviving Morrowind

30

Morrowind Overhaul OpenMW Gets New Graphics Engine

25

Latest articles

Summer GDQ's week of online-only speedruns start this weekend

Submarine shooter Zodiac XX is a gorgeous anime throwback

Apex Legends is mothballing the World's Edge train next season

5

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

54