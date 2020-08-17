Fall Guys offers to add a skin for the brand that makes highest charity donation

So far as I can tell, everyone’s fallen hard for Fall Guys – Ultimate Knockout, the ideal blend of slapstick physics and competitive rage. The skins you can deck out your little fellas with are something else—from birds to pirates to dinosaurs. Mediatonic are betting that brands would quite like to slap their colors on a skin for gaming’s current darling. They’ve challenged interested parties to make the highest donation to charity organisation Special Effect.

Mediatonic have given the big name brands a chance to win their way into the game. They specifically call out a few: KFC, Wendy’s, Red Bull and the like. Golly do we really need more KFC in gaming? How did we get here? I’ll not grumble when it’s for a good cause though.

🔥 BATTLE OF THE BRANDS 🔥 The thirst from brands has been unreal… so we're turning it into something positive! Prize: Your brand inside Fall Guys as a costume! 👉 To enter:

Reply to this tweet with the highest amount of money you would be willing to donate to @SpecialEffect — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020

To earn a coveted spot as a costume, interested parties just need to pledge a donation to Mediatonic’s chosen charity Special Effect. The UK-based organisation creates and lends specialised gaming controllers for players with physical disabilities. You can find out more about Special Effect on their website.

“After two weeks, the highest bidder will win,” Mediatonic say. “We will DM to confirm any boring legal paperwork, and then after they donate, we’ll post it publicly to confirm! If we decide that your brand is offensive/unsuitable, we will yeet your pledge out and pick the next highest!”

As Mediatonic anticipated, several folks have made pledges already. A game store in Seattle called Pink Gorilla have thrown down the number $10,000/£7,631. Minecraft server host Bisect Hosting have pledged a very specific $19,410/£14,812. Now Warframe have shown up to offer $20,000/£15,263. Walmart Canada Gaming, which is apparently a thing, are getting their ducks in a row to make a bid. We’ll see if the fast food brands show up to blow the rest of the competition out of the water.

While we’re dreaming of possible skin additions, some folks are so eager for more they think they’ve uncovered upcoming Fall Guys skins.

