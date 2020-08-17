Get a 1TB WD Blue SN550 SSD for just £95

Ever since it came out at the end of last year, the WD Blue SN550 has been one of the best SSDs you can buy today. Its predecessor, the Blue SN500, was already excellent value, but the SN550 pushed its performance even further, offering faster read and write speeds while also making it available in a new 1TB size capacity. It’s that top 1TB model that’s on sale in the UK right now, too, with prices falling from its usual £115 to a very agreeable £95 over at Amazon.

You will, of course, need a compatible motherboard to make use of the WD Blue SN550, as it’s an NVMe drive rather than a traditional SATA one. Most modern motherboards should have at least one M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs, but if you’re not sure then it would be wise to do a quick double check before you hit that buy button. If you’re not sure what an M.2 port looks like, read our guide on how to install your SSD to find out what you should be looking for.

Alas, the same deal isn’t available in the US at the moment, where you’ll find it for $105 at time of writing, but that’s still a bit lower than its usual asking price of $120.

I’ve banged on about the WD Blue SN550 plenty of times before, but this really is a stupidly good value SSD, regardless of what size you go for. It’s considerably faster than its similarly priced SATA rivals, for example, and it’s much better value than opting for a more expensive NVMe SSD such as the WD Black SN750 or Samsung 970 Evo Plus. Indeed, a 1TB SN750 will set you back £140 / $135 at time of writing, while a 1TB 970 Evo Plus costs an even more extortionate £167 / $190.

Those are ridiculous prices when the WD Blue SN550 offers identical random read speeds and only mildly slower random write speeds to the Black SN750, and faster random write speeds than the 970 Evo Plus. The Samsung still has the edge over both WD drives when it comes to random read speeds, but the difference certainly isn’t worth shelling out an extra £70-odd for.

Other SSD deals are, of course, available, if you’re after a different size capacity or a plain, old-fashioned SATA SSD, so make sure you check out our regularly updated SSD deals hub for all the lowest prices.