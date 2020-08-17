Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
7

This huge Fallout: New Vegas mod replaces 145 NPC voices with new actors

Lauren Morton

Contributor

17th August 2020 / 4:48PM

Fallout: New Vegas character Jules with a modded visual redesign.

If you’ve played Fallout: New Vegas a handful of times you’ve almost certainly done a double take once or twice when you recognise the voice of a character. Wait, didn’t I meet you already? You had a different face then. The voice talent in New Vegas can be spread a bit thin at times, with some actors portraying quite a few characters. This overhaul mod several years in the making is now available to fix that by adding a heck of a lot of new voice talent to the western wasteland.

Brave New World is a pretty dang ambitious mod. The creators have recorded 138 voice actors to provide around 7,000 lines for 145 of Vegas’ characters. It’s a serious undertaking that its creators say has been almost four years in progress. “Our team has gone to great lengths to make sure that the project meets the standards of quality expected for voice acting/voice overs within the gaming industry,” the creators say on the Brave New World mod page.

“Our intention is not to revoice every character in the game,” the creators say. “If the characters had excellent acting, i.e. Caesar, Doc Mitchell, Legate Lanius or were iconic characters, we chose to leave them alone. Our main focus was to mitigate ‘cloning’, and to improve upon acting, pacing, and casting.”

Does that mean—yes, phew. Benny is still voiced by Matthew Perry of Friends fame. I imagine that falls under the “iconic” category. His right hand man Swank from The Tops casino did get a voice and face glowup though, which you can catch in the showcase video above. If you’re curious, you can check the full list of replaced voices. You may even spot some familiar names in the mod’s full credits listing.

You’ll also notice that revoiced characters have new faces as well. The creators say that Brave New World started out as the next version of New Vegas Redesigned 3—an NPC visual overhaul mod—but then became its own separate project dedicated to voice acting.

You can find Brave New World over on Nexus Mods. As ever, be sure to follow those installation instructions. You will be required to start a new save file to use Brave New World. Heck, I was probably about due for another go around anyway.

Ta, PC Gamer.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Moveoverwind

407

Wot I Think: New Vegas: Old World Blues

For SCIENCE!

126

Wot I Think - Fallout: New Vegas

800

Come Friendly Bombs: Modding Fallout: New Vegas To Look More Like Fallout 4

Restoring life to the wasteland

48

Latest articles

Epic are asking US court to prevent Apple from removing Fortnite and Unreal Engine access

21

Civilization 6's next update lets you hide and randomise tech trees

5

Fall Guys offers to add a skin for the brand that makes highest charity donation

3

Steam now prohibits developers promoting other distribution outlets in Community Hubs

79