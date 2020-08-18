Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
15

Hitman 3 won't have Ghost Mode, and Hitman 2 is shutting down multiplayer servers

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

18th August 2020 / 11:18AM

The 1v1 PvP murder competition, Ghost Mode will not return in Hitman 3. Developers Io Interactive say they’re focusing on other parts of the game instead. Not only will Ghost Mode be absent from the next game, Io will shut down the Ghost Mode servers in Hitman 2 at the end of this month. Sniper Assassin’s co-op mode is also getting shut down. Goodbye, ghosts. Walk towards the light.

Introduced in Hitman 2 (and apparently staying there), Ghost Mode pits two Ians Hitmen against each other in a competition to murder the most targets. You’re not trying to kill the other Ian, you can’t even touch him – both players exist in separate versions of the world with identical but separate targets. You can see what’s going on with your rival but not influence them or their world, beyond successful assassinations putting your opponent on a timer to finish theirs. You’re like ghosts, y’know. Though you won’t be for much longer.

“With our focus currently on other areas of the World of Assassination, Ghost Mode won’t be featured in Hitman 3 and we have made the difficult decision to shut down the Ghost Mode servers for Hitman 2 on Monday 31st August 2020,” IO Interactive said in yesterday’s announcement. “We have learnt a hell of a lot from Ghost Mode over the last two years and we’ll be taking all of those learnings onboard for what we do in the future with regards to multiplayer.”

As for Sniper Assassin, IO say they “are preparing to sunset the co-op servers in Hitman 2 before the launch of Hitman 3 and we’ll share an exact timeline and a solution to the mode’s multiplayer trophies in the coming months.” Sniper Assassin does at least still have singleplayer, so it won’t be entirely gone from Hit, The Second.

Presumably Io have run the numbers and decided that the multiplayer modes are played little enough that the benefits of shutting servers down (saving time, focus, and money) outweigh the upset. They’re not really modes I’d return to a lot, especially considering Ghost Mode was only playable on a few of the game’s maps. These modes are far smaller than the sort of multiplayer Hitmanning I might idly daydream of.

“We want to send a sincere thank you to all of our players who have enjoyed Ghost Mode over the last two years,” Io said. “We’re looking forward to a few more matches online and raising a glass for Ghost Mode one final time.”

Hitman 3 is due to launch in January 2021. As for modes it will have, Io said yesterday that along with the story campaign, it’ll bring back Elusive Targets (with a few yet-unrevealed changes), the Escalations that add extra requirements and complications to your murders, the Contracts Mode which uses hits created by players, and Sniper Assassin.

Elusive Targets have been a controversial element of this trilogy of live service games. These assassinations pop up in one map for a few days at a time, and often have some interesting quirks, before vanishing and becoming unavailable. Miss them and they’ll be gone until the live content calendar returns them months later – which particularly irks players who just want to be able to play all the parts of a game they’ve bought. Io say they plan to detail their mysterious “changes to the Elusive Target formula” later.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (15)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Hitman 2

Be a weapon

41

Hitman 2 Miami walkthrough: how to assassinate Robert Knox and Sierra Knox, where to find disguises, VIP tickets and points of interest

Party in the city where the heat is on

Hitman 2 guide: location guides, tips and tricks, challenge lists, silent assassin walkthroughs

Agent 47: The 2018 Tour

Hitman 2 Santa Fortuna Silent Assassin walkthrough: best way to kill all the targets

O Fortuna

1

Latest articles

Rogue Legacy 2 has begun its quest through early access

Card Shark asks you to be a filthy rotten cheat next year

5

Baldur's Gate 3 ventures into early access next month

20

Untitled Goose Game doubles the honks with free co-op next month

6