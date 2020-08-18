Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
14

It sure looks like Microsoft Flight Simulator evicted the Queen

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

18th August 2020 / 5:25PM

Microsoft Flight Simulator promises an entire world. It’s a stunning feat, one the game largely succeeds at, but it’s understandably flubbed a few locations here and there. At least, that’s the most reasonable explanation for why the global flyover has replaced Buckingham Palace with a brutal grey apartment complex – assuming, of course, the folks at Asobo and Microsoft haven’t just let slip a peek at their anti-monarchist politics.

Taking a flight through Flight Sim’s facsimile of London, the BBC discovered a few notable oddities – including the radical act of replacing the Queen’s 775-room residence into a massive block of (presumably) affordable housing.

My, what an interesting idea…

The Queen’s crib isn’t the only landmark that’s notably missing from MSFS’s London. Several bridges have found themselves submerged under the Thames, while the Gherkin is absent from the city’s skyline. Bringing the oddities closer to home, one reply suggests that – as with Buckingham – Edinburgh Castle has been similarly gentrified into residential blocks. Given the rate the rest of town’s been supplanted by student flats, Microsoft might just be pre-empting reality there.

Sydney Harbour Bridge, meanwhile, hasn’t been replaced so much as outright removed. While it may just be that dodgy procgen has warped or deleted these landmarks, some have suggested that in the Bridge’s case, stingy behaviour from the structure’s rights owners have kept it from appearing in the sim.

These slips come with the territory of pulling the entire planet out of Bing Maps – and if you want an aerial view of some stunning photorealistic cities, Ollie’s compiled a handy list of Flight Sim’s most detailed urban sprawls. If you do want your capitol right n’ proper, though, Orbx have compiled a third-party pack of London landmarks to download for £6.01/€6.66/$7.95.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (14)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

All 341 photorealistic cities in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

A full list of every city created using photogrammetry in Flight Simulator 2020

34

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Don't listen to Microsoft Flight Simulator's infuriating installation song, listen to these

18

Microsoft Flight Simulator's "pre-load" was 90GB too small

Turdulence

45

Latest articles

Rogue Legacy 2 has begun its quest through early access

Card Shark asks you to be a filthy rotten cheat next year

5

Baldur's Gate 3 ventures into early access next month

20

Untitled Goose Game doubles the honks with free co-op next month

6