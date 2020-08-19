Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Bear And Breakfast will let you manage an adorable forest B&B next year

Lauren Morton

Contributor

19th August 2020 / 9:17PM

Throw in the towels, game developers. Someone’s already making the perfect game. Bear And Breakfast is an upcoming management game where you’re a teenage bear just trying to run a successful B&B in the woods. It’s due out in 2021, so you’ve got until then to release any other games you’re working on before I just call off gaming for good.

It’s always a treat when a Nintendo indie game showcase has treats for PC players and boy howdy did yesterday’s. In among all the other announcements was a trailer for this gem.

“Hank and his friends find an abandoned shack and, equipped with their teenage ingenuity, turn it into a money-making bed and breakfast scheme for unsuspecting tourists,” say the developers Gummy Cat. Hank is the bear, of course. “As your business expands so do the mysteries of the forest, and Hank soon finds himself uncovering a plot deeper than the wilderness itself.”

I’m known to spend a lot of time building and decorating in any game that will allow me—and bears are my favorite animals. So this one looks like a real home run. Gummy Cat say that you’ll attract forest tourists and maintain your reputation to earn cash. Completing quests in the forest will net you more decor and items to deck out your guest rooms with.

Beyond that, there’s clearly something spooky going on in the forest what with that glow-y fox at the end of the trailer up above.

You can find and wishlist Bear And Breakfast on Steam where it says it will be launching “soon”. The Nintendo showcase gave 2021 as a launch target, calling it a “timed console exclusive”, presumably meaning that the PC release will be concurrent with the Switch version—just not other consoles.

Elsewhere in the showcase we got news of Untitled Goose Game co-op, Reigns studio Nerail’s next game Card Shark, and Hades leaving early access this autumn.

