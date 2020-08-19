Best budget gaming laptop deals of the week - 19th August 2020

Finding a good gaming laptop that doesn’t break the £1000 / $1000 mark can be difficult when there are so many different specs out there, so we’ve put together this list of all the best budget gaming laptop deals you can buy right now to help you find the right one for you and your budget. Naturally, the more you spend on a gaming laptop, the more you’ll be able to get out of it, as more expensive models have more powerful components. But there are still some surprisingly good gaming laptop deals you can get for under £1000 / $1000, including a couple with Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics chips in them. So read on for all of this week’s best budget gaming laptop deals happening in the UK and US.

A lot of the very best gaming laptops still cost several thousands of pounds / dollars these days, but as long as you’re happy playing games on lower quality settings or just want something that will let you tend to your Stardew Valley crops on the go, then you can do all that and more on a machine that costs a heck of a lot less.

Most gaming laptops only come with GTX 1650 or GTX 1660 Ti graphics chips at this end of the price spectrum, but both of these should be more than enough for popular online shooters, 2D indie games and older 3D titles as long as you keep the quality settings in check. We’re also starting to see more entry-level AMD-powered gaming laptops in this price range, too, thanks to their RX 5500M graphics chip. You’ll also find more information about what to look out for in a gaming laptop at the bottom of the page, but for now, here are the best budget gaming laptop deals around right now.

Best budget gaming laptop deals in the UK

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 60Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650, 512GB SSD, 2.7kg

£50 cheaper than usual, this large 17.3in Asus laptop is a good entry-level desktop replacement laptop. Yes, you’ll get better specs for less with some of the other laptop deals below, but if it’s a big laptop you’re after, this is one of the cheapest around.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, 8GB RAM, RX 5500M, 256GB SSD, 1.8kg

This AMD-based gaming laptop puts in a pretty good showing for £749, as you not only get one of AMD’s new 4th Gen Ryzen CPUs, but you also get a 120Hz refresh rate display (which is double that of the similarly specced HP Pavilion below) with full AMD Freesync support for super smooth, tear-free gaming, and a light(ish) 1.8kg chassis. Well worth the extra cash over the HP, in our eyes.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650, 256GB SSD, 2.0kg

Down from £850, this HP Pavilion laptop is a decent bargain for those after some light gaming on the go. It’s a bit lighter and less gamery looking than the Acer Nitro below, and has a brand-new AMD Ryzen processor to boot.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz IPS display, Intel Core i5-9300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650, 256GB SSD, 2.2kg

Pretty much identical to the Acer Aspire 7 above, only with an Intel Core i5 processor instead of a Ryzen. The same problems exist: 256GB is a bit stingy for your storage, and the GTX 1650 won’t be playing the top games forever, but again the price is good enough to consider if your budget will go no further.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 256GB SSD, 2.3kg

This Lenovo Legion 5P is a great alternative to the MSI GF65 below. It only has a Core i5 processor, but it’s one of Intel’s brand-new ones so it should still be perfectly capable of delivering fast gaming speeds when paired with its powerful RTX 2060 graphics chip. Plus, it’s got a 144Hz refresh rate instead of a 120Hz one. It’s a touch heavier, but this is still an exceptionally well-specced laptop for the money.

Best budget gaming laptop deals in the US

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, 8GB RAM, RX 5500M, 512GB SSD, 1.8kg

This new, AMD-powered MSI laptop deal not only has great specs for the money, but it also comes with a bunch of free extras at the moment, including an MSI headset and mouse mat worth $50, making it extra good value for money compared to some of the other deals you’ll find below.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz IPS display, Intel Core i5-9300H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650, 512GB SSD, 2.2kg

$30 off today, this Asus TUF FX505GT is a great entry-level gaming laptop for those on a budget. While its processor and graphics card aren’t as new / powerful as the Acer Nitro 5 below, this is still a decent deal if you’re looking to spend as little money as possible on a portable gaming machine.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

Yes, this is one of two Asus TUF Gaming A15 laptops on sale this week, but this lower spec model still has plenty to recommend it. For starters, it has a 144Hz refresh rate instead of the 60Hz display you’ll find on the model below, and it also comes in ‘Bonfire Black’ rather than ‘Fortress Gray’, if that’s your sort of thing. Personally, I’d probably spend the extra $50 for that RTX 2060 chip and faster processor, but if high refresh rates matter more to you, this is the laptop to get.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 60Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.3kg

Without doubt, the star of the show here is the RTX 2060 chip, which is pretty damned good on a laptop of this price. Sure, the screen only has a 60Hz refresh rate rather than something a bit beefier like 144Hz, but if you want those ray tracing effects, then 60Hz will do you just fine. Plus, it’s $50 off right now.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i5-9300H, 8GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 1.86kg

This MSI GF65 Thin model is a great buy for those who don’t want to break the $1000 barrier, as it’s not only got the same graphics chip as the Asus above, but it also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, too. Sure, its processor isn’t as new or as powerful, but this is well worth considering if you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop.

How to get the best budget gaming laptop deal:

To help you get a great budget gaming laptop deal, there are several things you might want to consider before clicking that buy button.

Size: Generally, gaming laptops come in two sizes – 15.6in and 17.3in. You may think that bigger is better, but we’d caution you against this. After all, the whole point of getting a gaming laptop rather than a desktop is portability, and 17.3in models just aren’t that portable. They’re fine if you’re after a proper desktop replacement that you’re not likely to move on a regular basis, but they do tend to be more expensive as a result.

CPU: Then there’s the age-old Intel vs AMD debate. As a rule of thumb, AMD CPUs tend to be (slightly) slower and (much) cheaper, while Intel CPUs are more expensive but nippier. Still, if it’s a choice between a Ryzen 5 and an Intel Core i3, then you should opt for the former. Intel CPUs are much more common in gaming laptops, but we’re starting to see more and more AMD processors coming through thanks to their brand-new line of Ryzen 4000 chips. It’s also important to watch out for the age of the processor.

Intel are currently on their 10th generation of mobile chips, such as the Core i5-10300H, but there are still plenty of older 9th Gen chips around if you’re after a bit of a bargain. AMD, meanwhile, are on their 4th generation of Ryzen chips, such as the Ryzen 5 4600H. Again, older laptops with 3rd Gen chips will be cheaper, but try and find a newer one if you can.

GPU: As for graphics chips, it’s a similar picture between Nvidia and AMD, too. Once again, AMD is the cheaper option here, but Nvidia chips are a lot more common (and more powerful to boot). We’d recommend a minimum of an AMD Radeon RX 5500M or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti if you want your laptop to last a good couple of years playing games at decent speeds and quality settings.

RAM: You should also look for a laptop that has at least 8GB of RAM, and ideally 16GB if you can find one, although they do tend to be quite rare under £1000 / $1000. If you do opt for 8GB, dig into the details and see if you can add another 8GB stick yourself later on. This is the difference between a laptop with accessible RAM slots and those that have RAM soldered on.

Storage: Finally, it’s important to think about storage. Pretty much all gaming laptops come with fast SSD storage these days, but the amount included can vary wildly. Getting a 256GB model will undoubtedly be cheaper, but think about the kind of games you want to play and see how far that will take you. If you can, try and get one with two drives or a large, single SSD so you can have lots of games installed at the same time.

Displays: Gaming laptop displays also tend to be pretty weak on budget gaming laptops, even if their specs sound reasonable. If we haven’t reviewed the model ourselves, then look at customer reviews and see if common complaints emerge – screen ghosting, colour accuracy or low contrast.

Generally, IPS displays tend to have the best colour reproduction, while TN panels are fast and often considered better for esports and competitive games, but often aren’t as accuracy as their IPS counterparts. You can read more about all the different types of panel in our gaming monitor panel types explained article if you want to find out more.

Then there are other niggles like fan noise or excessive heat under the WASD keys. Again, if we haven’t reviewed it, look at other customer reviews to see if these are particular problems. There’s no gaming laptop that runs completely silently, but some are much louder than others. These are all things that might make you wish you’d spent a bit more in the long run.

Finally, while gaming laptops are great for portability, you may want to treat it like a desktop replacement when you’re at home. If you do, then why not have a read of our best gaming mouse, keyboard and headset guides as well to make sure you’re kitted out with the best peripherals to help you get the best out of it?

And if you’ve somehow made it to the bottom of this page and decided, ‘Nah, I’m going to stick with my PC for the time being,’ then be sure to check out our other regularly updated deals round-ups where we cover the best Graphics card deals, Gaming monitor deals, SSD deals and CPU deals of the last seven days.