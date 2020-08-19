EA's subscription service is coming to Steam this month, but only the basic version

Electronic Arts have rebranded their Origin Access subscription service to EA Play, and announced that it will launch on Steam on August 31st. As before, it lets people play many of EA’s games for as long as they pay, with a pricier tier giving access to their newest games. However, it seems only the basic version of EA Play is coming to Steam – EA are keeping their Pro tier to their own platform, Origin, for now.

EA Play costs £4/$5 month or £20/$30 a year, and will give you access to a library of older games, like The Sims 4, Battlefield V, a bunch of Fifas and Maddens, and a load of others. New releases take a few months to filter down, but it does have some like Rocket Arena. It also includes 10-hour trials of new games before they launch.

EA Play Pro (formerly Origin Access Premier) will offer you that same library as well as full access to EA’s new games as they launch, though for the considerably higher price of £15/$15 a month or £90/$100 a year. But don’t go eyeing up the premium sub too soon, because EA told PCGamesN that only the basic version of EA Play will be available on Steam. It seems like EA Play Pro will remain exclusive to Origin.

Both EA Play and EA Play Pro are available on Origin right now, but you’ll have to wait until August 31st to grab a subscription on Steam.

Years after bailing on Steam to focus on Origin, EA announced their return last October. New games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have been on Steam at launch and a load of old games have returned, often in big lumps, but the promise of Origin Access on Steam was left hanging. For the full list of games that will be available on EA Play, check out its website.