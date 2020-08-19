Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Final Fantasy XIV plans to add more player housing plots by patch 5.4

Lauren Morton

Contributor

19th August 2020 / 8:16PM

That chocobo-infused MMO Final Fantasy XIV has seen an uptick in player counts since expanding its free trial and apparently things are starting to get a bit too cozy in Eorzea. Player housing is a limited resource in fantasy land and it’s only getting scarcer. Square Enix say they’re looking to expand the number of housing plots available in time for patch 5.4.

Housing is a hot commodity in FFXIV and it’s only getting hotter. Square Enix say that the expanded game trial has created a “marked increase in the number of people playing,” but that’s not the only issue. In-game evictions have been suspended for several months now, meaning that current housing plots aren’t becoming available as they normally would.

Back in March, Squenix recognized that the mandatory login period usually required to keep your housing plot might not be feasible for players during the Covid-19 pandemic. They decided to halt automatic demolitions and have yet to reinstate them.

In a recent announcement, Squenix say that they plan to add new physical servers to support the creation of new housing plots but the coronavirus pandemic is throwing a bit of a wrench in that as well.

“In light of difficulties in improving the data centers, the development team is doing what it can to further optimize the servers to allow for the addition of as many housing plots as we can by the release of Patch 5.4,” Square say. “We will make a follow-up announcement when we’ve finalized the time table for these additions, and have determined how many can be added.”

Ta, PCGamesN.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Final Fantasy XIV's free trial now includes all of Heavensward

11

Final Fantasy XIV's free trial will soon include the Heavensward expansion

4

Final Fantasy XIV is having a rent freeze even if your real landlord isn't

5

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers' next patch is a giant robot rumble

13

Latest articles

Bear And Breakfast will let you manage an adorable forest B&B next year

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds adds a new machine gun and decoy gunshot grenade

1

Best budget gaming laptop deals of the week - 19th August 2020

3

Batman: Arkham devs Rocksteady accused of failing to address sexual harrassment

6