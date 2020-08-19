Hades leaving early access in autumn, able to bring saves to the new Switch version

The rad roguelikelike hack ‘n’ slash action-RPG Hades will leave early access in autumn, developers Supergiant Games say, alongside the launch of a newly-announced Nintendo Switch version. Players will be able to transfer their save files between the PC and Switch to carry their progress over, which is nice. Hades has already received its last major update before launch, so now we’re waiting on the final ending and a little polish when it launches full and finished.

The studio also behind the games Bastion, Transistor, and Pyre announced the Switch version during Nintendo’s Indie World livestream last night. In a follow-up written announcement, they noted that “our planned cross-save support means your Steam or Epic Games Store progress can transfer to the Switch!” That’s all they say for now, with no details on the processs, but it’s good news for folks who’d want to also play on Switch without starting over from scratch. Would you really want a new save where every upgrade unlocked stands testament to your time on the toilet?



Hades has been in early access since December 2018. It’s been good all along, though at first the gaps were felt. Since then, it’s regularly added new weapons, abilities, enemies, bosses, and such – and even fishing, as every game should. Supergiant say version 1.0 will come “complete with the true ending, and many other finishing touches.”

Over the years, we’ve called Hades the best action games on PC, talked about how accessible it is for a hack ‘n’ slash game, looked at its retelling of Ancient Greek myths, and generally said it’s nice. It is.

Hades is available in early access on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £19.49/€20.99/$24.99.