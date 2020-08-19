Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Sabrent's 256GB Rocket NVMe SSD is down to just £40 / $45 today

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

19th August 2020 / 2:49PM

A photo of Sabrant's 256GB and 512GB Rocket NVMe SSDs.

If Monday’s SSD deal on the 1TB version of WD’s superb Blue SN550 wasn’t enough for you this week, then you’ll be pleased to hear there are more SSD deals to be had on a couple of fan favourite Sabrent drives today, with both the 256GB and 512GB models down to just £40 and £64 respectively over at Amazon UK. Those are all-time low prices for Sabrent’s popular NVMe SSDs, with savings of up to £24 compared to their normal prices. Plus, it’s also on sale at Newegg today, too. Deals for everyone!

Indeed, while I haven’t tested Sabrent’s Rocket SSD myself yet, our friends at Digital Foundry list it as one of their favourite SSDs for gaming, calling it a strong alternative to the also very good Adata XPG SX8200 Pro.

In the UK, the 256GB option is particularly good value at just £40 right now, as it’s currently a couple of quid cheaper than the 250GB model of the WD Blue SN550, which will set you back £43. The WD still has the edge on price when it comes to the 500GB model, though, which is currently £57, but maybe the extra 12GB you get on the Sabrent will be enough to persuade you to spend that extra £7.

Either way, the price of the 512GB Sabrent Rocket is a welcome sight after months of being stuck at a positively extortionate £88, according to my Amazon price tracker, and it’s also the cheapest this particular drive has ever been. The 256GB drive, meanwhile, has been £40 before, and even dropped as low as £30 over Black Friday last year. Either way, this is the first time since early January that it’s fallen back down below the £50 mark.

As for our friends in the US, Newegg also have a good deal on the 256GB model today, as you can get $5 off its usual price by entering the promo code 93XPQ83 at checkout.

Other size capacities are available, of course, including 1TB, 2TB and a whopping 4TB if you’re feeling particularly flush, but only the 256GB and 512GB models are being discounted in the UK at the moment, and only the former in the US. You’ll need to hurry, though, as these deal prices are today only, and will expire at midnight.

If it’s a good value 1TB NVMe drive you’re after, then the 1TB WD Blue SN550 can still be snapped up for a very agreeable £95 / $105.

