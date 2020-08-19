Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

The Nintendo Switch is finally the portable PC of my dreams (sort of)

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

19th August 2020 / 4:50PM

A photo of a Nintendo Switch running Hypnospace Outlaw with mouse and keyboard support.

If you tuned into Nintendo’s Indie World stream yesterday, you’ll no doubt have seen that the excellent Hypnospace Outlaw is finally beaming its way onto consoles in all its faux late 90s glory on August 27th. Its arrival on other platforms also brings with it a whole host of neat updates for those of us who have already enjoyed it on PC, too, including over 60 new pages to scroll through, two hours of additional original music, new HypnOS apps and games to play, and new custom HypnOS cursor themes.

But the best and probably most unintentional new addition to Tendershoot’s Bestest Best internet sim adventure is that it’s finally turned my Switch into the ultimate console. With its new mouse and keyboard support, the Switch is finally the portable PC of my dreams.

Look, I even made some GIFs with the Switch demo to prove it.

 
I am so excited I might actually explode.

Brilliantly, lead developer Jay Tholen didn’t even realise the Switch version (and indeed all of its console ports) had mouse and keyboard support until yesterday, and it was actually Nintendo who suggested to publisher No More Robots that they should include it.

And it works like a charm! I can navigate its many Geocities-esque web pages with my mouse just like I did on PC, and I can also use my keyboard to type in search terms and write notes with, too. In short, it feels just like the PC version did when it came out last year.

I should point out, of course, that only Hypnospace Outlaw supports mouse and keyboard on Switch at the moment (to my knowledge, at least), as trying to navigate the Switch’s home menu with either a mouse or the arrow keys on my keyboard proved fruitless. Still, the seeds have clearly been planted here, and I am willing to bet my entire collection of virtual hamsters and Chowder Man MP3s that it’s only a matter of time before other games follow suit.

If you, too, want to try Hypnospace Outlaw on your Switch with your mouse and keyboard, all you need to do is plug them into the dock and away you go. While the game itself doesn’t officially come out until August 27th, there is a free demo you can download right now if you want to give it a go.

As Tholen puts it in his rather snazzy new console trailer below, we have most definitely entered into “the dawn of a new era of computing”.

Disclosure: Xalavier Nelson Jr. sometimes writes for us, and is one of the devs of Hypnospace Outlaw.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Hypnospace Outlaw

Y2K Hun?

45

Here's Summer Games Done Quick 2020's online speedrun schedule

4

Hypnospace Outlaw has delivered this year's hot Christmas jam

11

Hypnospace Outlaw gets weird online in March

5

Latest articles

Best budget gaming laptop deals of the week - 19th August 2020

2

Batman: Arkham devs Rocksteady accused of failing to address sexual harrassment

2

Elder Scrolls Online will turn player houses into living dioramas with NPC routines

Sea Of Thieves latest update starts a big shark hunt