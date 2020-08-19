The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is delayed until next year

Looks like we’ll be waiting a little longer to roam the new trippy corridors of Stanley’s office building, because The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe has been delayed again. It was originally expected in 2019, then this year, and now we won’t be seeing it until at least 2021. The co-developers at Crows Crows Crows revealed the bad news on Twitter by, uh, borrowing some corporate ‘our game has been delayed’ images and slapping their own info over the top.

I’m pretty sure the first two they’ve nabbed are the Halo Infinite and Deathloop delay posts. And something is telling me the third one might be from Spider-Man.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Development Update pic.twitter.com/rdKzJA7yaf — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) August 18, 2020

To the community, an update on The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe: pic.twitter.com/A7gkyKyXv6 — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) August 18, 2020

Your Spidey Sense is tingling… some news on The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe pic.twitter.com/d3LvGTyTq4 — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) August 18, 2020

I thought this might all be a joke, but nope, it says it right there on the game’s website too.

The Stanley Parable is a funny walking simulator where you play as a man whose main objective is to not do what the Narrator is telling him to. It’s an excellent game with loads of weird and wonderful endings – the first time I played it I was absolutely hooked, and spent a whole evening trying to figure out each one. Read our Stanley Parable review for more about it – fair warning, though, this is easily the strangest article I’ve found (so far) on RPS.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will add in even more endings, as well as a bunch of new content that’s interwoven with the older stuff. When it was announced back in 2018, the devs said that “the new script is shaping up to be roughly half the length of the script from the original”, so it sounds like there’s loads to look forward to when it eventually arrives. This new edition will bring the game to consoles too.



