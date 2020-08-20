Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Black Myth: Wukong trailer shows off a gorgeous simian soulslike

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

20th August 2020 / 4:21PM

Emerging from the canopy like, well, some kind of Monkey royalty, Black Myth: Wukong burst out of nowhere with some lovely footage earlier today. While it’s still a long ways off completion, our first 13-minute brings us from bug-flights and dog fights to chasing down dragons while surfing a cloud, wrapped in a surprisingly simian take on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

This is admittedly very early pre-alpha footage, but developers Game Science Studio have already painted a lush forest packed with anthropomorphic soldiers, mythological nasties, and heaps of detail that scale right down to a bug-sized perspective.

What we’ve got, then, is a very Sekiro-looking third-person action game styled after immensely popular ancient Chinese tale Journey to the West, a story that’s inspired countless games, movies and books – from Enslaved: Odyssey To The West and Dota 2‘s Monkey King hero to 1979 telly drama Monkey.

That framing is put towards a particularly acrobatic take on the FromSoft boss-basher format. As the Monkey King, Sun Wukong, we see all-too-familiar faceoffs with big bad bosses, strafing around explosive attacks and using I-frame dodges to blink through heavy hits. But our man has a few tricks up his sleeves (and in his ears), and we see Wukong use all manner of dust-clouds and surprises to stagger enemies, parrying some truly earth-shattering blows.

The clip does briefly swing away from Sekiro’ing, mind. We see Wukong ambushed by over a dozen baddies, hopping between them all Arkham-like before giving up and turning himself into a massive brute. The tables even turn a moment later when – upon facing a truly Clifford-sized dog – our main monkey creates a dozen clones of himself to pin down the big pooch.

A studio founded by several former Tencent devs, Game Science have largely focused on free-to-play games ’til now. According to game biz insider Daniel Ahmad, however, Steam’s growing foothold in China helped convince them to start work on “premium” games in 2017.

According to a rough Google translate of the official site, Black Myth: Wukong is coming to PC alongside “mainstream” consoles. While there’s still no release window, Game Science have assured that development should take less than 500 years. Thanks, I guess?

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Microsoft Flight Simulator is what ultrawide monitors were made for

Flight of fancy

Planet Zoo jets off to Australia next week

2

Blast your dream demons with water pistols in Dreamscaper

Call a somnambulance

Microsoft Flight Simulator's long installation won't block Steam refunds, Valve say

7

Latest articles

Microsoft Flight Simulator is what ultrawide monitors were made for

Flight of fancy

Planet Zoo jets off to Australia next week

2

Blast your dream demons with water pistols in Dreamscaper

Call a somnambulance

Microsoft Flight Simulator's long installation won't block Steam refunds, Valve say

7