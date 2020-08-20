Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be revealed next week

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

20th August 2020 / 2:49PM

Activision have officially confirmed that the next Call Of Duty will indeed be named Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and they plan to reveal the game on August 26th. What’s more exciting, though, is that it might well be revealed inside Warzone. This info was discovered by some clever fans who’ve been figuring out clues in the game’s ongoing ARG. Players have been exploring secret rooms in Warzone and all sorts, and last night their efforts culminated in the discovery of a teaser video of old clips from the Cold War.

The video shows an interview with KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, and introduces the idea of a spy codenamed Perseus infiltrating western intelligence to subvert the US. It’s mostly real Cold War footage, presumably to set up the events we might see in the game’s campaign.

For those that haven’t been keeping track of the ARG, it’s pretty much just been a very slow reveal of dates for more reveals. Fans have managed to solve a bunch of puzzles on the website pawntakespawn.com, which in turn has been sending players on hunts for more info in COD’s battle royale, Warzone.

This new teaser seems to be sending Warzone players into the mix again as well, because the description for the video simply reads: “Verdansk. August 26.” This suggests some sort of in-game reveal (Verdansk is the name of Warzone’s map), which would actually be a pretty cool end to what’s been quite a long-winded, and honestly, uninteresting ARG.

Fortnite has led the charge of live in-game events and reveals – the most recent season kicked off by flooding the game’s map. It’s nice to see more games branching out to reveal stuff like this, though I doubt Call Of Duty plans to do anything quite to that level. Still, it will be interesting to see what Activision have up their sleeves.

I suppose the only real news here is that something is going to happen on Wednesday next week. It’s nice to have the game’s name confirmed, but we did already know that thanks to an advert fans spotted on a Doritos packet.

So yeah, that’s all official now. Keep your eyes peeled in Warzone next Wednesday for the gripping conclusion.

If you’re going to be in the game on the hunt for this reveal, you might as well have a look at our Call Of Duty: Warzone guides to help you survive long enough to find it.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

