Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 airports: every hand-crafted airport in the game

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 features tens of thousands of airports and runways from which to take off and land all over the Earth. But as with the game’s towns and cities, not all airports are created equal, with some having been hand-crafted to be as close to real life as possible. Read on to find out which are the most realistic airports in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 airports list

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 boasts an astonishing 37,000 airports – that’s pretty much every real-life registered airport on Earth. But a small selection of these real-life locations have been painstakingly hand-crafted in order to be as photorealistic as possible, much like the photorealistic cities in Flight Simulator.

The standard edition of Flight Simulator 2020 provides 30 of these hand-crafted airports, while edition upgrade edition above that (Deluxe and Premium) add five more.

Here is the full list of hand-crafted airports in each edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020:

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Standard Edition:

CYTZ – Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (Canada)

– Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (Canada) CZST – Stewart Airport (Canada)

– Stewart Airport (Canada) EIDL – Donegal Airport (Ireland)

– Donegal Airport (Ireland) HUEN – Entebbe International Airport (Uganda)

– Entebbe International Airport (Uganda) KASE – Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (USA)

– Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (USA) KEB – Nanwalek Airport (USA)

– Nanwalek Airport (USA) KJFK – John F. Kennedy International Airport (USA)

– John F. Kennedy International Airport (USA) KLAX – Los Angeles International Airport (USA)

– Los Angeles International Airport (USA) KSEA – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (USA)

– Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (USA) KSEZ – Sedona Airport (USA)

– Sedona Airport (USA) KTEX – Telluride Regional Airport (USA)

– Telluride Regional Airport (USA) LFLJ – Courchevel Alitport (France)

– Courchevel Alitport (France) LFPG – Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France)

– Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France) LOWI – Innsbruck Airport (Austria)

– Innsbruck Airport (Austria) LPMA – Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport (Portugal)

– Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport (Portugal) LXGB – Gibraltar International Airport (Gibraltar/UK)

– Gibraltar International Airport (Gibraltar/UK) MHTG – Toncontin International Airport (Honduras)

– Toncontin International Airport (Honduras) MKCO – Orlando International Airport (USA)

– Orlando International Airport (USA) MRSN – Sirena Aerodrome (Costa Rica)

– Sirena Aerodrome (Costa Rica) NZQN – Queenstown Airport (New Zealand)

– Queenstown Airport (New Zealand) RJTT – Haneda Airport (Japan)

– Haneda Airport (Japan) SBGL – Galeão International Airport (Brazil)

– Galeão International Airport (Brazil) SEQM – Mariscal Sucre International Airport (Ecuador)

– Mariscal Sucre International Airport (Ecuador) SPGL – Chagual Airport (Peru)

– Chagual Airport (Peru) TFFJ – Gustaf III Airport (France)

– Gustaf III Airport (France) TNCS – Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport (Saba)

– Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport (Saba) VNLK – Tenzing-Hillary Airport (Nepal)

– Tenzing-Hillary Airport (Nepal) VQPR – Paro International Airport (Bhutan)

– Paro International Airport (Bhutan) WX53 – Bugalaga Airstrip (Indonesia)

– Bugalaga Airstrip (Indonesia) YSSY – Sydney Airport (Australia)

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Deluxe Edition:

EHAM – Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands)

– Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands) FACT – Cape Town International Airport (South Africa)

– Cape Town International Airport (South Africa) HECA – Cairo International Airport (Egypt)

– Cairo International Airport (Egypt) KORD – O’Hare International Airport (USA)

– O’Hare International Airport (USA) LEMD – Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (Spain)

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Premium Edition:

EDDF – Frankfurt Airport (Germany)

– Frankfurt Airport (Germany) EGLL – Heathrow Airport (UK)

– Heathrow Airport (UK) KDEN – Denver International Airport (USA)

– Denver International Airport (USA) KSFO – San Francisco International Airport (USA)

– San Francisco International Airport (USA) OMDB – Dubai International Airport (UAE)

You can see each of these airports in the above Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 trailer.

And there you have it: all 40 hand-crafted airports currently included in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Now why not take a look at how you can input exact coordinates into Microsoft Flight Simulator to instantly travel to any location on Earth?