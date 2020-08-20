Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 planes: every aircraft in the game revealed

Which is the best plane for beginners learning how to fly?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

20th August 2020 / 1:03PM

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 gives players between 20 and 30 planes with which to fly around the world.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 gives you a very healthy number of planes with which to soar about the world, ranging from training-friendly aerobic-capable aircraft to gigantic (and extremely aerobic-incapable) jet airliners.

In this guide you’ll find out the names and stats of every single plane included in each edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Take a look!

Below you can find our list of all 30 planes included in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020's three editions.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 planes list

The base version of Flight Simulator gives players 20 planes to learn and fly, with the Deluxe edition granting you five additional planes and the Premium edition granting you another five on top of that, bringing the total up to 30.

Here is every single plane in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, and the edition in which they become available:

Aircraft Edition Engines Cruise Spd
(KTAS)		 Max Alt
(Ft)		 ENDR
(Hr)		 Range
(NM)
Airbus
A320neo		 Standard Jet x2 455 39,800 7 3,500
Aviat
Pitts Special S25		 Standard Piston x1 150 15,000 2 298
Boeing
747-8 Intercontinental		 Standard Jet x4 493 43,100 16 8,000
Cub Crafter
X Cub		 Standard Piston x1 126 14,000 6 695
Daher
TBM 930		 Standard Turboprop x1 330 31,000 5 1,730
Diamond Aircraft
DA40NG		 Standard Piston x1 125 16,400 6 940
Diamond Aircraft
DA62		 Standard Piston x2 171 20,000 7 1,283
Extra
EXTRA 330LT		 Standard Piston x1 150 10,000 5 600
Flight Design
Flight Design CTSL		 Standard Piston x1 120 15,000 6 780
ICON
A5		 Standard Piston x1 85 15,000 6 427
JMB Aircraft
VL-3		 Standard Piston x1 130 13,000 5 690
Robin
Cap10		 Standard Piston x1 135 16,000 5 650
Robin
DR400/100 Cadet		 Standard Piston x1 115 14,000 4 550
Textron Aviation
Beechcraft Bonanza 636		 Standard Piston x1 176 18,500 6 920
Textron Aviation
Beechcraft King Air 350i		 Standard Turboprop x2 244 35,000 6 1,806
Textron Aviation
Cessna 152		 Standard Piston x1 107 14,700 5 415
Textron Aviation
Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000)		 Standard Piston x1 124 14,000 5 640
Textron Aviation
Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX		 Standard Turboprop x1 195 25,000 7 964
Textron Aviation
Cessna Citation CJ4		 Standard Jet x2 451 45,000 5 2,165
Zlin Aviation
Savage Cub		 Standard Piston x1 91 14,400 4 377
Diamond Aircraft
DA40 TDI		 Deluxe Piston x1 120 16,400 6 741
Diamond Aircraft
DV20		 Deluxe Piston x1 110 13,120 6 630
Textron Aviation
Beechcraft Baron G58		 Deluxe Piston x2 176 20,688 7 1,480
Textron Aviation
Cessna 152 Aerobat		 Deluxe Piston x1 107 14,700 5 415
Textron Aviation
Cessna 172 Skyhawk		 Deluxe Piston x1 124 14,000 5 640
Boeing
787-10 Dreamliner		 Premium Jet x2 495 41,100 13 6,430
Cirrus
SR22		 Premium Piston x1 150 17,500 5 800
Pipistrel
Virus SW121		 Premium Piston x2 90 16,000 6 642
Textron Aviation
Cessna Citation Longitude		 Premium Jet x2 483 45,000 7 3,500
Zlin Aviation
Shock Ultra		 Premium Piston x1 78 15,750 5 323

You can view all your owned planes in-game in the Hangar section of your Profile tab in the main menu. Here you can also view full stats and a detailed description of each one’s history, role, strengths, and weaknesses.

Which plane is best for learning Flight Simulator?

As in real life, the best planes for learning how to fly in Flight Simulator 2020 are the small, light, aerobatic-capable planes. This is why all of Flight Simulator’s training missions teach you to fly using the Cessna 152 – and indeed, the Cessna 152 is an excellent starting plane.

But for players who know nothing about flight sims and just want to go fly over their house, I’d recommend a step up from the 152: the Cessna 172 is an extremely forgiving plane for beginners. It’s familiar for those who have gone through the training missions with the 152, but the Cessna 172 has the added benefit of two digital screen displays in the cockpit which make reading your situation and surroundings that little bit more intuitive.

Another strong recommendation is the Robin DR400/100 Cadet – another very lightweight and forgiving aerobatic-capable plane. This aircraft has an easily understandable array of instruments, and the shape of the canopy gives newcomers fantastic visibility, making it a perfect choice for scoping out your home town or even your own house.

And that wraps up our guide to all the planes in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020! Why not now learn how you can instantly visit any exact coordinates on Earth using Flight Simulator’s search function?

