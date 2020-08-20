Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 planes: every aircraft in the game revealed

Which is the best plane for beginners learning how to fly?

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 gives you a very healthy number of planes with which to soar about the world, ranging from training-friendly aerobic-capable aircraft to gigantic (and extremely aerobic-incapable) jet airliners.

In this guide you’ll find out the names and stats of every single plane included in each edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Take a look!

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 planes list

The base version of Flight Simulator gives players 20 planes to learn and fly, with the Deluxe edition granting you five additional planes and the Premium edition granting you another five on top of that, bringing the total up to 30.

Here is every single plane in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, and the edition in which they become available:

Aircraft Edition Engines Cruise Spd

(KTAS) Max Alt

(Ft) ENDR

(Hr) Range

(NM) Airbus

A320neo Standard Jet x2 455 39,800 7 3,500 Aviat

Pitts Special S25 Standard Piston x1 150 15,000 2 298 Boeing

747-8 Intercontinental Standard Jet x4 493 43,100 16 8,000 Cub Crafter

X Cub Standard Piston x1 126 14,000 6 695 Daher

TBM 930 Standard Turboprop x1 330 31,000 5 1,730 Diamond Aircraft

DA40NG Standard Piston x1 125 16,400 6 940 Diamond Aircraft

DA62 Standard Piston x2 171 20,000 7 1,283 Extra

EXTRA 330LT Standard Piston x1 150 10,000 5 600 Flight Design

Flight Design CTSL Standard Piston x1 120 15,000 6 780 ICON

A5 Standard Piston x1 85 15,000 6 427 JMB Aircraft

VL-3 Standard Piston x1 130 13,000 5 690 Robin

Cap10 Standard Piston x1 135 16,000 5 650 Robin

DR400/100 Cadet Standard Piston x1 115 14,000 4 550 Textron Aviation

Beechcraft Bonanza 636 Standard Piston x1 176 18,500 6 920 Textron Aviation

Beechcraft King Air 350i Standard Turboprop x2 244 35,000 6 1,806 Textron Aviation

Cessna 152 Standard Piston x1 107 14,700 5 415 Textron Aviation

Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000) Standard Piston x1 124 14,000 5 640 Textron Aviation

Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX Standard Turboprop x1 195 25,000 7 964 Textron Aviation

Cessna Citation CJ4 Standard Jet x2 451 45,000 5 2,165 Zlin Aviation

Savage Cub Standard Piston x1 91 14,400 4 377 Diamond Aircraft

DA40 TDI Deluxe Piston x1 120 16,400 6 741 Diamond Aircraft

DV20 Deluxe Piston x1 110 13,120 6 630 Textron Aviation

Beechcraft Baron G58 Deluxe Piston x2 176 20,688 7 1,480 Textron Aviation

Cessna 152 Aerobat Deluxe Piston x1 107 14,700 5 415 Textron Aviation

Cessna 172 Skyhawk Deluxe Piston x1 124 14,000 5 640 Boeing

787-10 Dreamliner Premium Jet x2 495 41,100 13 6,430 Cirrus

SR22 Premium Piston x1 150 17,500 5 800 Pipistrel

Virus SW121 Premium Piston x2 90 16,000 6 642 Textron Aviation

Cessna Citation Longitude Premium Jet x2 483 45,000 7 3,500 Zlin Aviation

Shock Ultra Premium Piston x1 78 15,750 5 323

You can view all your owned planes in-game in the Hangar section of your Profile tab in the main menu. Here you can also view full stats and a detailed description of each one’s history, role, strengths, and weaknesses.

Which plane is best for learning Flight Simulator?

As in real life, the best planes for learning how to fly in Flight Simulator 2020 are the small, light, aerobatic-capable planes. This is why all of Flight Simulator’s training missions teach you to fly using the Cessna 152 – and indeed, the Cessna 152 is an excellent starting plane.

But for players who know nothing about flight sims and just want to go fly over their house, I’d recommend a step up from the 152: the Cessna 172 is an extremely forgiving plane for beginners. It’s familiar for those who have gone through the training missions with the 152, but the Cessna 172 has the added benefit of two digital screen displays in the cockpit which make reading your situation and surroundings that little bit more intuitive.

Another strong recommendation is the Robin DR400/100 Cadet – another very lightweight and forgiving aerobatic-capable plane. This aircraft has an easily understandable array of instruments, and the shape of the canopy gives newcomers fantastic visibility, making it a perfect choice for scoping out your home town or even your own house.

And that wraps up our guide to all the planes in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020! Why not now learn how you can instantly visit any exact coordinates on Earth using Flight Simulator’s search function?