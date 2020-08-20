Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 planes: every aircraft in the game revealed
Which is the best plane for beginners learning how to fly?
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 gives you a very healthy number of planes with which to soar about the world, ranging from training-friendly aerobic-capable aircraft to gigantic (and extremely aerobic-incapable) jet airliners.
In this guide you’ll find out the names and stats of every single plane included in each edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Take a look!
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 planes list
The base version of Flight Simulator gives players 20 planes to learn and fly, with the Deluxe edition granting you five additional planes and the Premium edition granting you another five on top of that, bringing the total up to 30.
Here is every single plane in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, and the edition in which they become available:
|Aircraft
|Edition
|Engines
|Cruise Spd
(KTAS)
|Max Alt
(Ft)
|ENDR
(Hr)
|Range
(NM)
|Airbus
A320neo
|Standard
|Jet x2
|455
|39,800
|7
|3,500
|Aviat
Pitts Special S25
|Standard
|Piston x1
|150
|15,000
|2
|298
|Boeing
747-8 Intercontinental
|Standard
|Jet x4
|493
|43,100
|16
|8,000
|Cub Crafter
X Cub
|Standard
|Piston x1
|126
|14,000
|6
|695
|Daher
TBM 930
|Standard
|Turboprop x1
|330
|31,000
|5
|1,730
|Diamond Aircraft
DA40NG
|Standard
|Piston x1
|125
|16,400
|6
|940
|Diamond Aircraft
DA62
|Standard
|Piston x2
|171
|20,000
|7
|1,283
|Extra
EXTRA 330LT
|Standard
|Piston x1
|150
|10,000
|5
|600
|Flight Design
Flight Design CTSL
|Standard
|Piston x1
|120
|15,000
|6
|780
|ICON
A5
|Standard
|Piston x1
|85
|15,000
|6
|427
|JMB Aircraft
VL-3
|Standard
|Piston x1
|130
|13,000
|5
|690
|Robin
Cap10
|Standard
|Piston x1
|135
|16,000
|5
|650
|Robin
DR400/100 Cadet
|Standard
|Piston x1
|115
|14,000
|4
|550
|Textron Aviation
Beechcraft Bonanza 636
|Standard
|Piston x1
|176
|18,500
|6
|920
|Textron Aviation
Beechcraft King Air 350i
|Standard
|Turboprop x2
|244
|35,000
|6
|1,806
|Textron Aviation
Cessna 152
|Standard
|Piston x1
|107
|14,700
|5
|415
|Textron Aviation
Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000)
|Standard
|Piston x1
|124
|14,000
|5
|640
|Textron Aviation
Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX
|Standard
|Turboprop x1
|195
|25,000
|7
|964
|Textron Aviation
Cessna Citation CJ4
|Standard
|Jet x2
|451
|45,000
|5
|2,165
|Zlin Aviation
Savage Cub
|Standard
|Piston x1
|91
|14,400
|4
|377
|Diamond Aircraft
DA40 TDI
|Deluxe
|Piston x1
|120
|16,400
|6
|741
|Diamond Aircraft
DV20
|Deluxe
|Piston x1
|110
|13,120
|6
|630
|Textron Aviation
Beechcraft Baron G58
|Deluxe
|Piston x2
|176
|20,688
|7
|1,480
|Textron Aviation
Cessna 152 Aerobat
|Deluxe
|Piston x1
|107
|14,700
|5
|415
|Textron Aviation
Cessna 172 Skyhawk
|Deluxe
|Piston x1
|124
|14,000
|5
|640
|Boeing
787-10 Dreamliner
|Premium
|Jet x2
|495
|41,100
|13
|6,430
|Cirrus
SR22
|Premium
|Piston x1
|150
|17,500
|5
|800
|Pipistrel
Virus SW121
|Premium
|Piston x2
|90
|16,000
|6
|642
|Textron Aviation
Cessna Citation Longitude
|Premium
|Jet x2
|483
|45,000
|7
|3,500
|Zlin Aviation
Shock Ultra
|Premium
|Piston x1
|78
|15,750
|5
|323
You can view all your owned planes in-game in the Hangar section of your Profile tab in the main menu. Here you can also view full stats and a detailed description of each one’s history, role, strengths, and weaknesses.
Which plane is best for learning Flight Simulator?
As in real life, the best planes for learning how to fly in Flight Simulator 2020 are the small, light, aerobatic-capable planes. This is why all of Flight Simulator’s training missions teach you to fly using the Cessna 152 – and indeed, the Cessna 152 is an excellent starting plane.
But for players who know nothing about flight sims and just want to go fly over their house, I’d recommend a step up from the 152: the Cessna 172 is an extremely forgiving plane for beginners. It’s familiar for those who have gone through the training missions with the 152, but the Cessna 172 has the added benefit of two digital screen displays in the cockpit which make reading your situation and surroundings that little bit more intuitive.
Another strong recommendation is the Robin DR400/100 Cadet – another very lightweight and forgiving aerobatic-capable plane. This aircraft has an easily understandable array of instruments, and the shape of the canopy gives newcomers fantastic visibility, making it a perfect choice for scoping out your home town or even your own house.
And that wraps up our guide to all the planes in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020! Why not now learn how you can instantly visit any exact coordinates on Earth using Flight Simulator’s search function?
