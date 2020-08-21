Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Absurdist sports league Blaseball's season 4 may start on Monday

Lauren Morton

Contributor

21st August 2020 / 10:15PM

Looks like your favorite procedurally generated democratic sports betting simulator may be stepping back up to the plate. The Grand Siesta is coming to an end, it seems. The Blaseball Commissioner (who I hear is doing a great job) announced in somewhat certain terms that Blaseball would be “back” on Monday, August 24th.

If that was word soup to you, don’t panic. Blaseball is a text-based browser MMO thing where folks bet fake money on the outcome of matches between teams playing games of a sport with a striking similarity to baseball. Except there are things like Grand Unslams and rampant peanut allergies and other odd occurrences that throw a wrench in the proceedings.

From the outside, it appears that about 30% of Blaseball involves interacting with the website and the other 70% is making lots and lots of fan art. Remember the meta stories that folks made up to explain the inaugural run of Twitch Plays Pokemon? It feels a bit like that.

There’s been some downtime since season 3 ended on August 8th but the Commissioner has now announced that the games will resume next week. “I mean that’s the plan, no guarantees,” they say. “Seriously there’s still a bunch of testing to do.”

Outside of the absurdist bubble of the game itself, developers The Game Band said earlier this month that they needed to take a bit of time to breathe. “We plan to bring you more exciting action every week,” they say. “But to do that, we need some time to fix bugs, add some features, make the machines bigger, and breathe. Our team is exhausted and overworked. We need a little time to recoup so Blaseball can come back stronger than ever.”

Will the Era of Discipline continue? Probably. What will next season be dubbed? Impossible to say. Will the Hades Tigers continue to commit Violence or will some new unforeseen fate befall them? Yes.

If you’re new to Blaseball you can sign up here but you should probably check out the community’s beginner’s guide to Blaseball first.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Blaseball may be text-based but it inspires the best fan art in sports

16

Fall Guys will debut a sneak peek at season 2 next week

1

Crysis Remastered will launch on September 18th

2

Speedrunner uses VR to crawl under Half-Life: Alyx levels in real life

3

Latest articles

Fall Guys will debut a sneak peek at season 2 next week

1

Crysis Remastered will launch on September 18th

2

Speedrunner uses VR to crawl under Half-Life: Alyx levels in real life

3

Destiny 2 will have a lot less to do when the Destiny Content Vault is locked in November

20