Best guns in Warzone [Season 5]: Warzone weapon tier list
Check out our Warzone weapon tier list for Season 5
Knowing the very best guns in Warzone like the back of your hand is a key skill in Modern Warfare’s uber-popular Battle Royale mode – and we’re here to help you hone that skill. Below you’ll find our tier list of all guns in Modern Warfare, along with detailed explanations and tips on the very best guns in Season 5 of Warzone.
Best guns in Warzone: Season 5 weapon tier list
Here is our Warzone weapon tier list for Season 5, which contains all 40 primary weapons in Modern Warfare.
|S Tier
|PKM, Grau 5.56, FAL, HDR, MP7, Oden
|A Tier
|AK-47, AUG, AX-50, CR-56 AMAX, Fennec, Kilo 141, M4A1, M13, MP5
|B Tier
|AN-94, ISO, Kar98k, Origin 12, P90, PP19 Bizon, RAM-7, R9-0, SA87, SKS
|C Tier
|Bruen, Crossbow, FR 5.56, Holger-26, MG34, Model 680, Uzi, VLK Rogue
|D Tier
|725, Dragunov, EBR-14, FN Scar 17, M91, MK2 Carbine, Striker 45
Now, let’s talk in more detail about the S-Tier weapons in this table, which I consider to be the very best guns in Warzone as of Season 5.
PKM (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone
With the nerf-into-oblivion of the previously dominant LMG (the Bruen), the venerable PKM is more than ready to step up and become the sleeper hit of Season 5. Unbelievable damage and range stats couple with fantastic handling and clean ironsights to become one of the clear strongest weapons in Warzone at the moment. The one caveat is that it’s big and bulky and takes ages to reload, so be sure to check out our best PKM loadout above if you want to see how best to ready yourself for battle with this superb gun.
Grau 5.56 (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone
The Grau has been a sleeper hit for a while, and only recently has the playerbase really cottoned on to its incredible potential. Even with the Season 4 nerf to its damage dropoff values, this gun is unbelievably precise – and with the right attachments (for example, the Monolithic Suppressor and 26.4” Barrel) the Grau can still become one of the most accurate and controllable full-auto weapon in Warzone.
FAL (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone
Season 4 saw an enormous damage buff to the FAL, which previously had always seemed great in theory but lacking in reality. Now, it’s right up there with the Grau and Bruen, rounding off the holy trinity at the top of Warzone’s weapons meta at the moment. Extremely high damage over any range, fast-firing, and easy to handle. What more do you want? This is by far the strongest semi-automatic gun in Warzone.
Oden (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone
The Oden is an absolute powerhouse Assault Rifle, with the highest damage-per-shot of any automatic weapon in Warzone. I’ve out-sniped HDR-users and burst down MP5-users with the same Oden in the same match. After spending time with the Oden, you’ll find it hard to go back to any other full-auto gun, because none of them are as punishing with a single shot as the Oden.
HDR (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone
The HDR is the best sniper in Warzone. The AX-50 may have it marginally beat in terms of handling, but the HDR’s immense bullet velocity is about the closest you can get to hitscan in this game. There’s pretty much no bullet drop at all, so all you need to do is aim on the head and click, and that bullet will sail 200 metres to instantly knock the enemy out.
MP7 (S-Tier) – Best guns in Warzone
Everyone has an opinion on the best SMG in Warzone, and honestly the overall viability of the MP7 and the MP5 are about equal. But I prefer the MP7 for its flexible magazine capacity and smoother handling. This close-quarters blitzer can mow down entire squads in seconds – particularly if you kit it like I do (check the link above!).
Why is the M4A1 not S-Tier?
I’m adding the M4A1 here simply because I’m sure many of you will be wondering why I don’t include it in the S-Tier of my Warzone weapon tier list. The truth is that the M4 is still an excellent, powerful, and reliable Assault Rifle, which only just misses the S-tier spot for me. But in recent times, the meta has subtly shifted, such that I can no longer see the clear benefits of using an M4A1 over its closest rivals (the Grau, the RAM-7, and the Kilo 141). But if you’re looking to give yourself the best chance of victory with an M4A1, you should definitely check out the loadout linked above.
What about the ISO and AN-94?
A valid question, but a quickly-answered one. The ISO kicks hard, making it only decent for extremely close quarters exchanges – and why would you ever use it when you can use an MP7 or MP5 instead?
And the AN-94 seems to have been built for standard Modern Warfare multiplayer rather than Warzone, with its initial burst dealing extreme damage (enough to insta-melt a player with 100 health), but immediately falling off in usefulness as the health pool of the enemy increases from 100 up to 250. So I really don’t see these weapons challenging the current meta… But we shall see, we shall see.
And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Warzone weapons arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our other Warzone guides below!
Call Of Duty: Warzone guide series [Season 5]
- Best Warzone loadout - the very best loadouts and perks in Warzone.
- Warzone weapon stats - the definitive Warzone weapon stats guide.
- Best guns in Warzone - learn about the guns dominating the Warzone meta.
- Best AR in Warzone - a guide to Assault Rifles in Warzone.
- Best SMG in Warzone - a guide to SMGs in Warzone.
- Best LMG in Warzone - a guide to LMGs in Warzone.
- Best Sniper in Warzone - a guide to Sniper Rifles in Warzone.
- Best Marksman Rifle in Warzone - a guide to Marksman Rifles in Warzone.
- Best Shotgun in Warzone - a guide to Shotguns in Warzone.
- Best AN-94 Warzone loadout - the best loadout we've found for the AN-94.
- Best ISO Warzone loadout - the best loadout we've found for the ISO.
- Warzone Akimbo - Warzone's Akimbo perk explained.
- How to play Call Of Duty: Warzone - a primer on the main features of Warzone.
- Call Of Duty Warzone tips - top tips for winning in Warzone.
- Warzone map locations - a guide to the enormous Verdansk map.
- Warzone how to land fast - the best method for landing quickly in Warzone.
- Call Of Duty: Warzone Buy Stations - how to use Buy Stations.
- Call Of Duty: Warzone Gulag - a guide to the Gulag in Warzone.
- Call Of Duty: Warzone Solos tips - tips for surviving without any teammates.
- Warzone Bunker locations - Keycards, Bunker 11, and the Nuke event explained.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement