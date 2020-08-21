Best LMG in Warzone [post-patch]: a guide to LMGs in Call Of Duty: Warzone

The best LMGs in Warzone offer a very special collection of traits that few other weapons can match. High DPS and large magazines allow you to drop entire teams quickly, while the excellent damage dropoff values and low recoil of certain LMGs give you an extremely potent answer to long-range encounters.

Our Best LMG in Warzone guide will not only walk you through the stats of each LMG, but also discuss the place of each LMG in the current Warzone meta after the recent balance updates to various LMGs with the August 20 patch.

The best LMG in Warzone

Let’s cut to the chase: we think the PKM is the very best LMG in Warzone – and one of the very best guns in Season 5, full stop. It is extremely controllable, features high damage and rate of fire, and can blitz an enemy at ranges usually reserved for sniper rifles.

We’ll talk a little more about why this gun maintains its position at the top of our best LMGs list shortly, but first let’s make sure we’re all on the same page with regard to the stats of each gun. Check out the below table, taken from our Warzone weapon stats guide.

Name Damage Profile Shots To Kill RPM Mag Reload ADS Move % PKM 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 750 100 6.77s 434ms 88% SA87 51 | 40 | 37 | 34 2-4 | 3-6 | 4-7 | 5-9 600 30 2.24s 434ms 92% M91 48 | 35 | 32 | 32 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 660 100 6.09s 420ms 89% MG34 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 3-4 | 4-6 | 5-8 | 6-9 860 50 7.76s 467ms 83% Holger-26 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 3-6 | 4-9 | 5-12 | 6-14 750 100 2.52s 375ms 92.5% Bruen 46 | 31 | 31 | 31 3-5 | 4-7 | 5-10 | 6-12 750 100 4.71s 450ms 90% Recoil Patterns

(Screenshots source: TheXclusiveAce) Damage Over Range PKM: 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 -> 40m -> 42 | 30 | 28 | 28

SA87: 51 | 40 | 37 | 34 -> 50m -> 43 | 34 | 31 | 29

M91: 48 | 35 | 32 | 32 -> 29m -> 44 | 34 | 31 | 31 -> 45m -> 42 | 30 | 28 | 28

MG34: 46 | 34 | 31 | 31 -> 33.5m -> 42 | 30 | 28 | 28

Holger-26: 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 -> 48m -> 34 | 23 | 23 | 23 -> 70m -> 27 | 18 | 18 | 18

Bruen: 46 | 31 | 31 | 31 -> 32m -> 42 | 28 | 28 | 28 -> 47m -> 33 | 22 | 22 | 22 Source: Mutant Media

Now let’s delve into this potent class of Warzone weapon and talk about each LMG in turn, starting with the best and working our way down to the least viable.

PKM

The PKM was king of LMGs before the Bruen, and it’s the king of LMGs after the Bruen. This gun boasts perhaps the best combination of low recoil and damage over range of any automatic weapon in Modern Warfare. It’s utterly insane, and I am shocked it isn’t used more often, because in capable hands a PKM can easily win an encounter against almost any other gun in Warzone.

The recoil and clean ironsights give you room to slap a Sleight of Hand perk on the gun – which is very necessary considering the main drawback of the PKM is its very long reload time. But kitted out for long or close range this gun is an absolute shredder.

Check out our best PKM loadout here!

SA87

The SA87 was my first love back when Modern Warfare was released (before the days of Warzone). Strangely, it has more in common with an Assault Rifle like the AK than with any other LMG: high damage per shot, relatively low (but still respectable) fire rate, and excellent handling and reload speeds for its category.

Its downside from an LMG standpoint is that it sacrifices the trademark high mag size in order to give you a much nippier and harder-hitting weapon for use against your enemies. 30 Rounds really isn’t enough for Warzone, so you’ll need to bulk it out with an extended mag attachment to make it truly viable.

Holger-26

The Holger-26 is probably one more buff away from being extremely viable in Warzone – but even with the August 11 patch, it’s not quite there yet. The claim to fame of the Holger is that it matches the handling and speed of the SA87 while also matching the three-digit mag size of the PKM, M91, and Bruen. And make no mistake: this is enough to make the Holger a deadly weapon in the right hands.

Curiously, the Holger has an awful lot in common with the Kilo 141. Both feature the exact same damage profile and fire rate, and the Kilo 141 can be equipped with 100 Round Mags. So which is better? Well, the Holger allows you to move and ADS faster, and hits harder over long ranges – but the Kilo is far, far more accurate over those ranges. And that’s where the Holger is undone. Compared with its main rivals, there’s really no excusing that extreme diagonal recoil.

Bruen Mk9

The Bruen used to be an almighty weapon in capable hands. Matching the PKM for both damage and fire rate, the Bruen traded a tiny bit of ranged prowess for better handling and – crucially – the potential to equip it with 60 Round Mags and turn it into an Assault Rifle/LMG hybrid capable of devastating feats at almost any range.

But now, with the August 20 patch, the Bruen is no longer the controllable long-range monster it once was. In fact, the recoil is so strong with its precious 60 Round Mag conversion that it’s really not worth picking over a PKM, ever. It’s still capable of tearing enemies apart, but it is by no means the best LMG out there anymore.

Check out our best Bruen Mk9 loadout here!

MG34

I get it, I get it. The MG34 is super strong. It hits as hard as a PKM, but at a higher rate. It’s also fairly easy to control, and can hit hard over long ranges just like any other LMG. Why, then is this beastly machine gun so far down our list?

I’ll tell you why: because that extra rate of fire is not worth the unbelievably slow reload time, ADS speed, and movement speed the MG34 burdens you with. Nearly 8 seconds to reload a 50-round magazine; and by the way, 50 rounds really isn’t that much for an LMG, which means you’ll need to give the MG34 a weighty extended mag attachment, slowing the gun down even further. It’s just not worth it in a world where the PKM exists.

M91

At the bottom of the LMG ladder lies the underwhelming M91. Still powerful and effective, of course, just like all weapons in Modern Warfare; but the M91 is outclassed in pretty much every way by its fellow LMGs. And that’s even after the minor buff to its damage and ADS speed after the August 11 patch.

The M91 has two big problems. The first is a low rate of fire, and nothing to make up for it. And the second is a bumpy and unpleasant recoil pattern which makes it difficult to down targets at the ranges where LMGs typically excel. There’s just no point to the M91 in its current state, no reason to take it over the powerhouse PKM.

And there you have it! Hopefully now you’re a master of the Warzone LMGs arsenal, and you’re ready to put your newfound knowledge to the test. But in case you’re still hungering for tips and stats, be sure to check out our other Warzone guides below!

