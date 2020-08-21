Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16

Have You Played... The Bradwell Conspiracy?

Welcome! To the world of tomorrow!

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

21st August 2020

Featured post A screenshot from The Bradwell Conspiracy showing a large hall set up for a fancy celebration or presentation of some kind, with several round dining tables covered in white tablecloths arrayed in front of a stage. Behind the stage, a huge window opens up toe room to show Stone Henge. However, there has been some kind of accident. There is debris everywhere, the tables are overturned, and half of the roof appears to have collapsed onto the mezzanine floor.

The Bradwell Conspiracy is a first-person puzzle game involving secret magic caves under Stone Henge, a huge soulless corporation, and international espionage and intrigue. Coo, what a pitch.

The puzzle bits are physics-y, because as you travel deep into the neo-retro, corporate bowls of the Bradwell Foundation (a family owned but deeply sinister science and tech company) you get a magic 3D printer gun thing. It can gloop out a solid object of anything you have the blueprint for, so you can find interesting solutions to, for example, traversal puzzles.

As I pointed out at the time of release, though, probably my favourite thing about The Bradwell Conspiracy is just how well it does the “business pretending that it’s one big happy family” thing. This is achieved to perfection through a series of posters that escalate in tone as you progress through the more secret areas of the Foundation. Eventually it’s full on LOOSE LIPS SINK SHIPS! SHUT IT, DESK PIG territory.

Brb, making a custom SHUT IT, DESK PIG t-shirt.

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

