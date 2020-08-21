Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
17

How to find that Windows XP wallpaper in Microsoft Flight Simulator

A Windows vista

Craig Pearson

Contributor

21st August 2020 / 9:00AM

Featured post

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s claim that it has the whole world all wrapped up in its terabytes was always going to provoke interesting challenges, and it passed one Reddit user’s test with flying colours. He took his plane to Napa Valley where the default Windows XP wallpaper, known as “Bliss”, was taken. His flight plan panned out perfectly.

Reddit user “rockin_gamer” is the real genius, here. His fancy flying found the area, and he used the in-game screenshot tools to match the wallpaper. Here’s what his screenshot looks like.

Bliss Windows XP wallpaper in MFS2020 my best attempt anyways. from r/flightsim

I was inspired to see it for myself. I strapped myself into my trusty Icon A5 and flew on over there from the nearby Sonoma Skypark. I didn’t find it. So I cheated. Brilliantly, you can simply put the latitude and longitude coordinates into Flight Sim’s search bar on the world map, and it’ll take you to that location. If you have the game and want some XP, just cut and paste this in: 38.248966, -122.410269. It’ll set a custom location for you. I did that and took the header image of this story, using the game’s showcase camera. It won’t be seen by billions, but it was a fun way to play the game.

Now I want to do more. Are there any more iconic places you’d like to see? Not typical tourist traps or obvious areas. Something known but at the same time somewhere you’d be unable or unlikely to visit. For example, I just had a look at “Fallingwater” by Frank Lloyd Wright. It has not made the transition to Flight Sim intact. It’s missing a certain artistry.

A screenshot from Microsoft Flight Simulator showing Frank Lloyd Wright's Falling Water. It is made out of generic buildings and not the original building

Stick your ideas in the comments. I’ll pick a few and let you know what’s out there.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (17)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Craig Pearson

Contributor

I love square sausage, cats, and climbing pretend rocks.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 airports: every hand-crafted airport in the game

Airstriptease

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 planes: every aircraft in the game revealed

Which is the best plane for beginners learning how to fly?

How to instantly visit any location on Earth in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Meet my friends: Latitude, and Longitude

5

All 341 photorealistic cities in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

A full list of every city created using photogrammetry in Flight Simulator 2020

37

Latest articles

Destiny 2 will have a lot less to do when the Destiny Content Vault is locked in November

5

Yes, even Sea Of Thieves has speedrunners

A day in the life of Grounded's ants: Obsidian talk eggs, pheromones and their incoming queen

Pheromones? Build him a pyramid, idk

1

Battletoads is out, rebooting Rare's beat 'em up