Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord has added automatic blocking by popular demand

Lauren Morton

Contributor

21st August 2020 / 4:37PM

While charging ahead through its early access period, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord has added some new features to make your warring a bit more convenient. A hefty list of changes and bug fixes got moved to the main public version of the game and it sounds like it’ll be solving a few common headaches. Automatic blocking with shields has made the cut, as has a feature that allows you to choose your troops before heading to hideouts. You can celebrate both by cheering with your troops, another thing you can do now.

TaleWorlds have published all the updates in their update 1.4.3 patch notes but they also give the highlights for busy lords on Twitter. One of the biggest lifesavers—quite literally I imagine—is the return of auto blocking. Eager players had already created an auto block revival mod but TaleWorlds have apparently relented and chucked it into the game themselves. In singleplayer you won’t need to use your lightning reflexes to select a direction to block anymore, just timing the shield block itself.

Charging helmet-first into a hideout will now send your highest level troops with you by default. You can also choose a specific roster of fighters from a party screen if you’re choosy about your backup. Other bits on TaleWorlds’ selected highlights for the patch are the ability to cheer with your troops using one of four animations and speaking with other parties on the map without sitting through a loading screen.

Update 1.4.3 for Bannerlord is live now with all the changes listed in the official patch notes.

If you’ve recently jumped into the saddle for the first time, here are some Bannerlord tips for beginners.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)
FIND OUT MORE
12-20
SEPTEMBER
2020
THE WORLD'S
LARGEST DIGITAL
GAMES EVENT
New games | Panels | Let's Plays | Industry Insight | Esports tournaments | Livestreams | Tabletop gaming | Exclusive merch | More!

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

You will die in chaos - Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord multiplayer verdict

The peasants are rewarding

23

Wot I think - Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (early access)

Band of bothers

38

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord workshop: the best ways to get resources

The best workshops for your town

Mount And Blade 2 Bannerlord quests: how to complete villager requests

All the quest solutions

Latest articles

Destiny 2 will have a lot less to do when the Destiny Content Vault is locked in November

5

Yes, even Sea Of Thieves has speedrunners

A day in the life of Grounded's ants: Obsidian talk eggs, pheromones and their incoming queen

Pheromones? Build him a pyramid, idk

1

Battletoads is out, rebooting Rare's beat 'em up