Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber colors, double bladed and dual wield upgrades
Plus how to unlock the double-bladed and dual-wield lightsaber variants!
Lightsaber colors were always going to be a hot topic in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. And for those who have only just started playing, you may initially be disappointed at the limited starting choice of green or blue lightsaber colors (or orange if you pre-ordered the game).
But fear not, young padawan! Our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber colors guide will walk you through not only how to unlock all the different lightsaber colors on offer, but also where to find the double bladed lightsaber and how to dual wield lightsabers later on in the campaign!
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber guide contents:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber overview
- Lightsaber colors & customisation in Jedi: Fallen Order
- How to unlock all Fallen Order lightsaber colors
- How to get double bladed lightsaber
- How to dual-wield lightsabers (split lightsaber)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber guide
Master Kenobi puts it best: the lightsaber in Jedi: Fallen Order is an elegant weapon for a more civilized age. Your protagonist, Cal Kestis, carried his master’s old lightsaber with him from the very beginning of the game, and so you’ll need to quickly learn how to make good use of it.
But learning how to properly use your lightsaber to defeat foes is something best suited for our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order combat guide. Here, we’re going to show you how to customise your lightsaber to your heart’s content with all sorts of new colors, and how to unlock the two significant lightsaber upgrades throughout the campaign.
Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber colors
Scattered about the multiple regions of Jedi: Fallen Order are workbenches like the above, which you can approach in order to customise your lightsaber. You’ll find one of these workbenches aboard your ship, the Mantis (right next to the ship’s Meditation point), and you can spend as long or as little as you like customising every facet of your lightsaber.
There are five areas of your lightsaber that you can customise: your blade color, emitter, switch, sleeve, and the overall material used. Once you unlock the double bladed lightsaber, you’ll be able to customise the emitter section of both ends independently, as you can see below.
In order to unlock more parts to play with during lightsaber customisation, you’ll need to do some exploring. There are a great many chests strewn about every region of every planet (and you can actually hover over any section of a region in the map to see how many chests there are left to discover there), and each chest will unlock a new variant for a certain one of these five areas of lightsaber customisation. Do enough exploring, and you’ll be able to easily craft the lightsaber you’ve always wanted to wield!
How to unlock all Fallen Order lightsaber colors
For a good portion of Jedi: Fallen Order’s campaign, you only have access to a limited selection of colors for your lightsaber: blue, or green (or orange if you pre-ordered the game). However, there is a way to unlock even more colors to use!
I do have some bad news though. You won’t unlock the lightsaber colors until quite late into the story, so there’s no real shortcut to take in terms of unlocking these colors. You have to play the campaign beyond your return to Dathomir, during which something… unfortunate… happens to your lightsaber. In your subsequent quest to forge a new lightsaber, you’ll be able to pick a specific color for your kyber crystal:
- Blue
- Green
- Purple
- Orange
- Yellow
- Cyan
- Magenta
- Indigo
But don’t worry if you want to change your mind later on! After this point, you can return to a lightsaber workbench at any time and choose between any of these colors during your lightsaber customisation.
How to get double bladed lightsaber
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order actually lets you unlock the double bladed lightsaber (think Darth Maul) surprisingly early on in its campaign, and oh boy, is it worth getting. After acquiring this upgrade, you’ll be able to switch on the fly between single and double blades for each fight; and while the double blades don’t hit quite as hard with each strike, they are fantastic for deflecting barrages of blaster fire, and for overwhelming large groups with their aggressive flurries.
To unlock the double bladed lightsaber as soon as possible, you must pick Dathomir as the first planet you head towards once you gain access to the Holotable on-board the Mantis. Head towards the objective point (take your time with this, because the enemies of Dathomir are very fierce, especially if you don’t yet have a good handle on combat) until you meet a mysterious black-robed bearded stranger. After the cutscene that ensues, drop back down the ledge the stranger is standing on (the one covered in vines), and then, looking back the way you came, head down the passage to the right. This will lead you to a lightsaber workbench where you can unlock the double bladed lightsaber.
There is also a method of unlocking the double bladed lightsaber on the previous planet, Bagona – but this is actually much slower, because the area is off-limits to you until you fully explore the enormous planet Zeffo and gain both the Force Push ability and the Scomp Link for BD-1. So if you’re looking to unlock the double bladed lightsaber in a timely fashion, Dathomir is the way to go.
How to dual-wield lightsabers (split lightsaber upgrade)
Yes, you can dual-wield lightsabers in Jedi: Fallen Order – but it’s not quite what you might think. Rather than a whole new system of moves and abilities like the transition from single to double blade, splitting your lightsaber is only used for two combat moves:
- If you use Lightsaber split attack from a single blade lightsaber, you’ll unleash a flurry of moves that are excellent for dealing with multiple enemies at once.
- If you use Lightsaber split attack from a double bladed lightsaber, you’ll unleash a powerful overhead double slash which deals fantastic damage to a single enemy.
To unlock the ability to dual-wield lightsabers, you need to go through exactly the same process as for unlocking the different lightsaber colors, because they both activate upon Cal creating his second lightsaber, which occurs more than halfway through the game’s long campaign.
The good news is that once you do unlock it, you’ll shortly thereafter be presented with a series of waves of Stormtroopers and Security Droids to test out your new split lightsaber on, and few moments in the campaign made me feel so giddy or powerful as this. So you’ve got that to look forward to!
With that, we’ll conclude our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber guide. Hopefully this has answered certain questions you may have had on how to customise or unlock different facets of your lightsaber – but if you’ve any further questions, don’t hesitate to leave a comment below. And now, why not have a gander at one of our other Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order guides?
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips - Find out our eight top tips for players of all skill levels on how to survive your time with Jedi: Fallen Order.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order combat - Learn how to wield your lightsaber and the Force like a true Jedi with our combat tips and explanations.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order skill tree - This guide features full explanations of every single skill in the skill tree, along with our picks for the best skills to upgrade first!
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Force Powers - Learn how and where to unlock Force Push, Force Pull, Double Jump, and more.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lightsaber - Learn the ins and outs of lightsaber customisation, including how to get more colours, and where to find the double-blade and dual-wield lightsaber upgrades.
- Fallen Order Scomp Link repair - What the hell is a Scomp Link, and how can you get your hands on one? Learn how to open all those locked chests and doors with this guide!
- Fallen Order Tomb of Eilram - If you're a puzzle-hater like me, then this guide on completing and escape the Tomb of Eilram in less than 10 minutes is your Holy Grail.
- Fallen Order Tomb of Miktrull - Find out how to blitz through this nefarious Tomb of torches and vines and raise the Spire of Miktrull with ease!
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Stim locations - Use this guide to find all eight Stim Canister Upgrades scattered throughout the game.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Grandmaster - High-level tips and advice on how to beat the game on the hardest difficulty mode available!
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bosses:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bosses - Our central bosses guides hub will walk you through each of the Fallen order bosses, with some general top tips for tackling any of them.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Oggdo Bogdo - Learn how to take on the game's first true boss and walk away without even a scratch.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Rabid Jotaz - Evade this fearsome predator's strikes and carve him up with this in-depth boss walkthrough.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Albino Wyyyschokk - Learn how to easily defeat this monstrous spider without taking a single hit.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Second Sister - Learn to defend yourself against the most powerful of Cal's foes in this battle on Zeffo.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Ninth Sister - Take down this fearsome Dark Side Inquisitor by learning and adapting to her many unblockable attacks.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Nydak Alpha - Don't fall for this powerful beast's ruses! Let our guide teach you the nefarious ways of the Nydak Alpha.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gorgara - Trim the feathers of this colossal bird with our guide to defeating the Gorgara on Jedi Master difficulty.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Taron Malicos - Show this dual-wielding Sith what for in this epic battle in the ruins of Dathomir.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trilla - Complete Cal's destiny by besting the dangerous Trilla Suduri once and for all.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bounty Hunters - Learn the ins and outs of these deadly late game Haxion Brood Bounty Hunters.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement