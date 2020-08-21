Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order skill tree - the best skills to get first

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order skill tree offers you and Cal a plethora of different opportunities to focus your abilities to suit your particular Jedi playstyle. But not all skills are created equal, with certain ones requiring far more commitment and more skill points than others to obtain. Our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order skill tree guide will walk you through every skill in each of the three branches, as well as how to expand the skills available to you, and some of the best skills to help keep you alive throughout the game’s punishing campaign.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order skill tree & skills guide:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order skill tree overview

In Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you upgrade your character mainly by obtaining new skills in the skill tree. After the initial stage of the campaign, you’ll be able to view your skill tree at any time by heading to the Abilities tab in the menu. As you complete more objectives, kill more enemies, and find more collectibles and secrets, you’ll earn XP towards your next skill point; and you can spend skill points on skills at any of the game’s many Meditation Points.

What you may not realise upon first starting Jedi: Fallen Order is that you are not immediately presented with the entire tree to browse. There are four stages of the skill tree in total, and each subsequent stage is unlocked at certain significant story beats, when Cal heals his connection to the Force. These moments are:

When you unlock Force Push

When you unlock Force Pull

When you unlock Double Jump

For more information on how and where to unlock these powers, check out our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Force Powers guide.

Best skills to get first in Jedi: Fallen Order

As I mentioned before, not all Jedi: Fallen Order skills are created equal, with certain skills further up their respective branch of the tree requiring more skill points to unlock. But regardless of this, there are certain skills which I would consider to be priorities for any playthrough of Jedi: Fallen Order, and I’ll briefly go over them below (for full details on each of these skills, see the next section of this guide):

Grasping Pull – The MVP of Force skills, enables you to one-hit-kill most human-sized enemies (including more challenging enemies such as Commanders and Flame Troopers).

The MVP of Force skills, enables you to one-hit-kill most human-sized enemies (including more challenging enemies such as Commanders and Flame Troopers). Howling Push – An excellent late-game ability for crowd control, use to avoid becoming overwhelmed by large numbers. Particularly useful for late-game Dathomir!

An excellent late-game ability for crowd control, use to avoid becoming overwhelmed by large numbers. Particularly useful for late-game Dathomir! Dash Strike – An extremely useful early ability, good for chasing down retreating foes and interrupting attacks. A bread-and-butter combat ability.

An extremely useful early ability, good for chasing down retreating foes and interrupting attacks. A bread-and-butter combat ability. Leaping Slash – Allows you to chain together two powerful overhand chops. Deals excellent stamina/posture damage, and can kill many smaller enemies in one.

Allows you to chain together two powerful overhand chops. Deals excellent stamina/posture damage, and can kill many smaller enemies in one. Lightsaber Mastery – Simply increases all lightsaber damage. What’s not to like? Well worth its 3 skill point cost.

Simply increases all lightsaber damage. What’s not to like? Well worth its 3 skill point cost. Switch Attack – The most stylish ability of them all. A useful crowd control flourish that transitions your blade from single to double (or vice versa) in the heat of the moment.

The most stylish ability of them all. A useful crowd control flourish that transitions your blade from single to double (or vice versa) in the heat of the moment. Superior Blocking – Beeline towards this as soon as you can. Seriously. Your stamina at the start is weedy as hell, and you’ll need this to make the campaign easier as soon as possible.

Beeline towards this as soon as you can. Seriously. Your stamina at the start is weedy as hell, and you’ll need this to make the campaign easier as soon as possible. Agile Deflection – A wonderful ability which allows you to deflect blaster bolts at all times just by sprinting. So useful, and easy to obtain fairly early on.

Jedi: Fallen Order skill tree – full skills list

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order skill tree is broken into three sections: Lightsaber, Force, and Survival. Below we’ve explained each of the skills to be found in each of these three branches. You’ll see in the image above we’ve numbered each skill so you can easily see its position in the overall tree.

Lightsaber skill tree

(1) Overhead Slash (Cost: 1) – Unlocks a powerful strike that is deadly against weaker enemies. Uses Force.

– Unlocks a powerful strike that is deadly against weaker enemies. Uses Force. (2) Dash Strike (Cost: 1) – Cal dashes forward and attacks his target. Jump while dashing to flip over the target instead. Uses Force.

– Cal dashes forward and attacks his target. Jump while dashing to flip over the target instead. Uses Force. (3) Leaping Slash (Cost: 2) – Cal can perform another powerful attack after an Overhead Slash. Uses Force.

– Cal can perform another powerful attack after an Overhead Slash. Uses Force. (4) Whirlwind Throw (Cost: 2) – Throws the double-bladed lightsaber in an area around Cal. Uses Force.

– Throws the double-bladed lightsaber in an area around Cal. Uses Force. (5) Improved Dash (Cost: 1) – Increase the distance that Cal can travel when using Dash Strike.

– Increase the distance that Cal can travel when using Dash Strike. (6) Repulse (Cost: 2) – An airborne attack that allows Cal to push away nearby enemies when he lands. Uses Force.

– An airborne attack that allows Cal to push away nearby enemies when he lands. Uses Force. (7) Sprint Strike (Cost: 1) – Attacking out of a sprint allows Cal to perform a special lightsaber attack.

– Attacking out of a sprint allows Cal to perform a special lightsaber attack. (8) Lightsaber Throw (Cost: 3) – Cal throws his lightsaber forward before pulling it back to him, hitting any enemies along the way. Uses Force.

– Cal throws his lightsaber forward before pulling it back to him, hitting any enemies along the way. Uses Force. (9) Power Throw (Cost: 2) – Increases the range of Cal’s Lightsaber Throw.

– Increases the range of Cal’s Lightsaber Throw. (10) Evasive Kick (Cost: 1) – Attacking after a quick evade allows Call to quickly perform a kick attack.

– Attacking after a quick evade allows Call to quickly perform a kick attack. (11) Delay Thrust (Cost: 1) – Waiting longer to press attack after Cal swings his lightsaber allows him to perform a special attack with increased range.

– Waiting longer to press attack after Cal swings his lightsaber allows him to perform a special attack with increased range. (12) Delay Combo (Cost: 1) – Waiting longer to press attack after Cal swings his double-bladed lightsaber allows him to perform a continuous string of high-damage attacks.

– Waiting longer to press attack after Cal swings his double-bladed lightsaber allows him to perform a continuous string of high-damage attacks. (13) Switch Attack (Cost: 1) – Cal performs a special attack while switching his lightsaber type.

– Cal performs a special attack while switching his lightsaber type. (14) Lightsaber Mastery (Cost: 3) – Increase all lightsaber damage.

Force skill tree

(1) Force Attunement (Cost: 1) – Cal’s maximum Force is increased.

– Cal’s maximum Force is increased. (2) Mass Push (Cost: 1) – Holding Push allows Cal to push groups of enemies and stagger large enemies. Uses Force.

– Holding Push allows Cal to push groups of enemies and stagger large enemies. Uses Force. (3) Howling Push (Cost: 2) – A powerful Push allowing Cal to send groups of enemies flying and knock down large targets. Uses Force.

– A powerful Push allowing Cal to send groups of enemies flying and knock down large targets. Uses Force. (4) Enhanced Force Recovery (Cost: 1) – Cal regains more Force when he defeats an enemy, and regains some Force when he hits a blocking enemy.

– Cal regains more Force when he defeats an enemy, and regains some Force when he hits a blocking enemy. (5) Empowered Slow (Cost: 1) – Holding Slow allows Cal to slow his target for a longer duration. Uses Force.

– Holding Slow allows Cal to slow his target for a longer duration. Uses Force. (6) Burst Slow (Cost: 2) – Holding Slow allows Cal to slow all targets around him. Increases slowed duration on target enemies. Uses Force.

– Holding Slow allows Cal to slow all targets around him. Increases slowed duration on target enemies. Uses Force. (7) Grasping Pull (Cost: 1) – Holding Pull allows Cal to pull and hold most enemies. Large enemies can be yanked towards Cal. Uses Force.

– Holding Pull allows Cal to pull and hold most enemies. Large enemies can be yanked towards Cal. Uses Force. (8) Howling Pull (Cost: 2) – A powerful Pull that yanks groups of enemies toward Cal. Uses Force.

– A powerful Pull that yanks groups of enemies toward Cal. Uses Force. (9) Greater Force Attunement (Cost: 1) – Cal’s maximum Force is increased.

– Cal’s maximum Force is increased. (10) The Power of Friendship (Cost: 3) – BD-1’s stim canisters completely refill your Force Meter.

– BD-1’s stim canisters completely refill your Force Meter. (11) Ultimate Force Attunement (Cost: 2) – Cal’s maximum Force is increased.

Survival skill tree

(1) Survival Skills (Cost: 1) – Cal’s maximum Life is increased.

– Cal’s maximum Life is increased. (2) Precision Evade (Cost: 2) – When performing a Precision Evade, Cal briefly slows enemies and recovers a small amount of Force.

– When performing a Precision Evade, Cal briefly slows enemies and recovers a small amount of Force. (3) Superior Blocking (Cost: 1) – Cal’s defenses are improved, allowing him to take less block stamina damage from incoming attacks.

– Cal’s defenses are improved, allowing him to take less block stamina damage from incoming attacks. (4) Agile Deflection (Cost: 1) – Cal automatically deflects blaster bolts while he is sprinting or wall-running.

– Cal automatically deflects blaster bolts while he is sprinting or wall-running. (5) Improved Stims (Cost: 1) – Cal recovers additional Life when using a stim canister from BD-1.

– Cal recovers additional Life when using a stim canister from BD-1. (6) Enhanced Survival Skills (Cost: 1) – Cal’s maximum Life is increased.

– Cal’s maximum Life is increased. (7) Expert Survival Skills (Cost: 2) – Cal’s maximum Life is increased.

– Cal’s maximum Life is increased. (8) Personalized Stims (Cost: 2) – Cal recovers additional Life when using a stim canister from BD-1.

