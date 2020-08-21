The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, a1, b1, c1, d1, d2 is a possible cluster, unlike a2, b2, c2, d2, e3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: fish (defoxed by ylla)

a. Mackerel, Milford Haven (Stugle)

b. Shad, Marseilles (phuzz, ylla)

c. Marlin, Texas (Gothnak, ylla)

d. Fishmonger, London (phuzz)

e. Swordfish, Nova Scotia (phuzz)

f. Gurnard, Isle of Wight (ylla)

g. Salmon, Seattle (Stugle)

h. Flounder, Sonderborg (Gothnak, GrouchoMerckx)

i. Catfish, Yoshikawa (phuzz)

j. Skate, California (Gothnak)

k. Herring, Iceland (Gothnak)

l. Cod, Massachusetts (Teek)