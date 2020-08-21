Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best SSDs for gaming Best free PC games Best Warzone loadout for Season 5 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.2

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

21st August 2020 / 1:00PM

The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, a1, b1, c1, d1, d2 is a possible cluster, unlike a2, b2, c2, d2, e3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

 

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: fish (defoxed by ylla)

a. Mackerel, Milford Haven (Stugle)
b. Shad, Marseilles (phuzz, ylla)
c. Marlin, Texas (Gothnak, ylla)
d. Fishmonger, London (phuzz)
e. Swordfish, Nova Scotia (phuzz)
f. Gurnard, Isle of Wight (ylla)
g. Salmon, Seattle (Stugle)
h. Flounder, Sonderborg (Gothnak, GrouchoMerckx)
i. Catfish, Yoshikawa (phuzz)
j. Skate, California (Gothnak)
k. Herring, Iceland (Gothnak)
l. Cod, Massachusetts (Teek)

Tim Stone

Contributor

